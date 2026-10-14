Fabrizio Romano Confirms £100m Alex Scott January Transfer Battle Between Liverpool and Chelsea

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has emerged as a £100m-plus January transfer target, with Fabrizio Romano confirming a deal is on and naming Liverpool and Chelsea as the primary contenders for the 23-year-old England international following a fresh round of talks with the player.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Transfer Window Dynamics: Chelsea remain confident in their pursuit, but the winter race hinges entirely on Bournemouth maintaining Premier League survival contention.

The Shift in Bournemouth’s Stance

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher first reported on October 12 that Scott became a genuine candidate for a January departure after a fresh round of talks with the player. Bournemouth realized the 23-year-old would not sign a contract extension, despite an offer to make him the club’s highest-paid player on £150,000-a-week alongside an inserted release clause. With his current deal expiring in the summer of 2028, cashing in before his market value erodes closer to free agency shaped the club’s pivot.

Following that exclusive, the BBC’s Nizaar Kinsella confirmed on X that Bournemouth are open to offers in January under specific conditions. Kinsella identified Liverpool and Chelsea as potential suitors after talks with Scott’s representatives ended the Cherries’ previous ‘not for sale’ stance. Ben Jacobs subsequently outlined the exact parameters required for a sale: a bid exceeding £100m and the club remaining on course for Premier League survival when the winter window opens.

🚨Exclusive: Bournemouth are open to offers for Alex Scott in January under certain conditions. Decision to end not for sale stance came after talks with Scott's representatives. Liverpool and Chelsea are among the potential suitors.https://t.co/OlmC94MRMd — https://x.com/NizaarKinsella/status/2110054210062680315

Romano Confirms Liverpool and Chelsea Pursuit

Fabrizio Romano reinforced those reports, noting that Scott has genuine chances to leave Bournemouth in January if a major proposal arrives. Romano highlighted that Liverpool were already keen during the July window. Securing Scott in January would mark Liverpool’s fourth £100m-plus acquisition over the past four transfer windows, following previous high-profile arrivals like Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, and Bradley Barcola.

Meanwhile, Chelsea remain heavily involved in the race. Fletcher reported that Chelsea are confident of winning the battle for the midfielder. The Blues are actively searching for central midfield reinforcements following deadline day departures and missed targets like Lamine Camara.

Photo: newsbreak.com

Player Current Club Contract Expiry Reported Valuation Alex Scott Bournemouth Summer 2028 £100m-plus

Midfield Pressures at Anfield and Stamford Bridge

Both prospective buyers face distinct midfield squad pressures. Liverpool parted ways with Curtis Jones to Inter Milan without bringing in a direct senior replacement, placing trust in academy prospect Trey Nyoni. At the same time, tactical adjustments under Andoni Iraola could see Dominik Szoboszlai deployed in a No. 10 role rather than Florian Wirtz, leaving the double pivot heavily dependent on Gravenberch and Mac Allister.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

Bournemouth have opened the door to selling Alex Scott in January following talks over the last few days, as @NizaarKinsella called.Mid-season exit not guaranteed. But if the right offer arrives, understood to be £100m+, and Premier League safety is looking likely, then a sale… pic.twitter.com/UVS1pgkBjK — https://x.com/JacobsBen/status/2110057572619468826