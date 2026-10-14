Nigerian Gospel Singer Toluwanisings’ Condition Causes Concern After Lawyer’s Instagram Post

Nigerian gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, sparked widespread concern and prayers across social media on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, following unverified social media reports claiming he had died after reportedly slumping at home.

The Bottom Line

Lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi posted a distressed message on Instagram asking for mercy regarding Toluwanisings, which triggered rapid concern online.

Comedian and gospel entertainer Woli Agba urged the public not to jump to conclusions, stating that people are still trusting God.

Major news outlets and official sources have not confirmed any death, and family members have yet to issue an official statement on his condition.

Social Media Uncertainty Follows Lawyer’s Post

The wave of concern began on Wednesday afternoon when Pelumi Olajengbesi, a prominent lawyer and the convener of the Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA), published a post on his Instagram account regarding the artist. As reported by Legit.ng, the lawyer wrote, My God! What a life! No, Lord! We plead for Your mercy upon Toluwanisings. I am deeply troubled by the deaths of young men and women. This is not God’s plan for us. We say no to untimely death!

That post immediately caused panic across Nigerian digital platforms.

Fellow gospel singer Lanre Alewilese urged followers to keep praying while asking Olajengbesi to remove the post, according to Legit.ng. Meanwhile, users flooded social media comment sections demanding clarity, with one user writing, Please take down this post. HE IS NOT DEAD, while another questioned the timing and nature of the announcement.

SO SAD! Nigerian Gospel Singer Toluwanisings Reportedly Dead — See What Happened

Fellow Artists Urge Public Restraint

Amid the growing confusion, prominent gospel entertainer Ayo Ajewole, widely known as Woli Agba, stepped in to calm public panic. In a post shared on his Instagram page, Woli Agba explicitly asked the public to exercise restraint. Please hold on. Please no conclude. We dey trust God, he wrote, according to BBC News Pidgin.

As of late Wednesday, BBC News Pidgin reported that it had not independently confirmed whether the gospel minister had passed away or if he remained hospitalized and fighting for his life. No formal statement had been released by the singer’s family or management team.

Photo: Legit.ng

Previous Brush With Tragedy

The intense anxiety surrounding Toluwanisings’ health comes just months after the singer and his music crew survived a near-fatal road accident. On July 11, 2026, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji took to Instagram to share photographs of a badly damaged bus after a collision involving a fully loaded trailer.

According to Legit.ng, the accident occurred on a Saturday morning as the team was returning from a gospel ministration. The singer described their survival as an act of divine intervention, writing on social media that the trailer nearly crushed their vehicle entirely. He told his followers at the time that God preserved them from disaster, urging his audience to maintain their faith.

Toluwanisings Passes Away 💔 Nigerian Gospel Singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji

Event Date Details Bus Accident July 2026 Toluwanisings and crew survived a collision between their tour bus and a loaded trailer. Social Media Rumors October 14, 2026 Unverified reports of the singer’s death emerged online following a lawyer’s Instagram post. Public Reaction October 14, 2026 Entertainers like Woli Agba urged fans to hold on and pray while awaiting official news.

Toluwanisings is widely recognized within the Nigerian gospel music scene for his energetic praise songs, contemporary worship recordings, and indigenous Yoruba-inspired musical style that bridges traditional worship with modern streaming platforms.

Nigerian Gospel Singer Toluwanisings Reportedly Passes Away | Toluwanisings death news