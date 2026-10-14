Heineken Doubles Production in Peru and Targets Market Growth

Heineken is expanding its footprint in Peru’s beer market, currently dominated by a single major competitor, through a growth strategy focused on local production, portfolio diversification, and provincial expansion. Six years after entering the market during the pandemic, the Dutch brewer has doubled its production volume and targets further market share gains.

The Bottom Line

Production Milestone: Heineken has doubled its Peruvian output over six years following its acquisition of the Huachipa plant and the Tres Cruces brand from Grupo Aje.

Heineken has doubled its Peruvian output over six years following its acquisition of the Huachipa plant and the Tres Cruces brand from Grupo Aje. Efficiency Gains: The company reduced its water consumption from eight liters per liter of beer to under four liters at its production facility.

The company reduced its water consumption from eight liters per liter of beer to under four liters at its production facility. Market Strategy: Leadership is pushing into lower-priced segments with 600-milliliter shared bottles and evaluating non-alcoholic options to challenge the established market leader.

Six Years of Local Scaling and Plant Efficiency

Heineken entered Peru during the COVID-19 pandemic by acquiring the Tres Cruces brand and the Huachipa production facility from Grupo Aje. According to Jonas Geeraerts, general director of Heineken in Peru, the company successfully localized production of its flagship brand in just two years.

The Peruvian operation currently manufactures three core brands: Heineken, Amstel, and Tres Cruces. The latter has diversified its lineup with product extensions including Tres Cruces Light, Pum Pum, and Tres Cruces Lemon Lager.

Heineken marks six years in Peru: what is its ambitious growth plan in the country? 🍺

Operational efficiency has improved alongside volume growth. When production started, the facility required eight liters of water to produce a single liter of beer. By the end of the year, that ratio is projected to drop below four liters, driven by technology investments and the local workforce of over 220 employees.

Operational Metric At Market Entry (Pandemic) Current Operations (2026) Production Volume Doubled Initial Output Water Efficiency (Water-to-Beer Ratio) 8:1 Liters <4:1 Liters Active Local Workforce Initial Setup Phase 220+ Employees Core Brands Produced Locally Tres Cruces Heineken, Amstel, Tres Cruces

Provincial Distribution and Product Line Expansion

To capture additional market share, Heineken is adjusting its product formats and regional distribution networks. The company introduced 600-milliliter bottles in 2023 to appeal to local consumers seeking accessible pricing for shared consumption occasions.

Geeraerts noted that the company is also evaluating the introduction of non-alcoholic beer to tap into the growing demand for low-ABV beverages. In the provinces, Heineken partners with Arca Continental and utilizes a specialized events team to secure brand placement.

Amstel has established a presence at regional celebrations in the jungle region, while Tres Cruces has recorded important growth in Arequipa. These regional pushes are designed to challenge the dominant market leader across multiple price points and consumption environments.

Market Competition and Regulatory Pressures

Geeraerts argued that mass-consumer markets require active competition to protect consumer choice and pricing. Vale la pena tener competencia, tener libre competencia. Es importante para asegurar al consumidor final no solo un precio accesible, sino también nuevas propuestas, he stated regarding the current market structure.

At the same time, regulatory costs remain a central concern for long-term capital allocation. Addressing the selective consumption tax (ISC), Geeraerts confirmed that Heineken is collaborating with the Brewers Chamber and the Association of Shopkeepers to address proposed tax adjustments.