Citroën Debuts New Citroën 2CV Concept at Paris Motor Show

The Paris Motor Show has drawn large crowds to the Citroën stand for the debut of the new Citroën 2CV concept, reviving the legendary model as an affordable electric car. Citroën aims to retail the production variant for approximately 15,000 euros (roughly 6 million HUF), targeting the emerging European electric vehicle class with a vehicle designed to remain true to the spirit of the original Kacsa. The vehicle was unveiled with the help of Omar Sy. The production model is planned to conquer the market in 2028 at the exact same location. While the designers considered bolder, more modernised variants, the brand chose the purest and most classic form. The passenger vehicle is accompanied by refreshed model line updates, as Citroën also presented new Outdoor trim levels in Paris intended for top-tier equipment across the C3, C3 Aircross, and the tiny Ami models.

Alongside the passenger variant, Citroën also introduced the 2 CV Fourgonnette Concept, an electric light commercial vehicle interpretation featuring a square cargo area at the rear. The model is also referred to as the 2 CV Fourgonnette, sharing the front end of the passenger version while featuring a large box-like cargo compartment with upward-opening side windows and split rear doors behind the B-pillar in place of the rear seats and sloping roofline. Finished in a simple grey color, it incorporates the grooved body panels of the old model. The original utility model was produced between 1951 and 1977, serving generations of artisans, retailers, and couriers throughout France, with numerous examples remaining actively at work long after the turn of the millennium. Xavier Chardon, CEO of Citroën and DS Automobiles, stated that the Fourgonnette was more than a simple working tool: it was a simple, witty, and accessible small van that possessed what most commercial vehicles lack—a soul.

Omar Sy

Design and Dimensions

Resisting the automotive industry trend of modern icons undergoing significant size increases, the design preserves classic proportions. The study measures only 3.76 meters in length, making it ten centimeters shorter than the original 2CV, and engineers aim to keep the weight of the production model under one ton. The front features a distinctively domed shape, a textured bonnet, protruding bumpers, and a retro Citroën badge, while omitting a traditional grille due to the electric powertrain. Michelin’s innovative digital twin technology provides comprehensive, real-time condition monitoring for the tires mounted on the 18-inch wheels.

Interior Features

The minimalist interior includes a dashboard instrument cluster at the base of the windshield, an 8-inch display mounted on a cylindrical element extending from the steering column, and a single-spoke steering wheel. Audio is handled by a portable, independent Bluetooth speaker named Radioën. A compartment hidden in the bottom of the doors includes recesses for six eggs, recalling the 1948 specification requiring the car to transport a basket of eggs across a field without breaking any. Although the interior of the Fourgonnette Concept was not displayed, it is expected to mirror the passenger concept.

Photo: GÉPmax

Production Outlook

Citroën continues its long-standing connection to professional users, tradespeople, and couriers, echoing a heritage that previously included historical utility models such as the Acadiane and C15. The original 2 CV was produced in millions of units between 1948 and 1990.