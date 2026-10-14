Government Denies Plans to Scrap MTR Concession Stations Amid Public Concern

Government filings submitted to the Legislative Council reveal that the uniform HK$8 levy applies to all classes of vehicles utilizing the route. That operational density is expected to draw roughly 20 percent of existing traffic away from chronically congested thoroughfares across the Kowloon peninsula, while retaining about 15 percent spare capacity to absorb future vehicular growth.

Infrastructure Tolls and Free-Flow Tolling Integration

The physical toll collection point for the corridor sits at the eastern portal of the Yau Ma Tei section tunnel. Installation and testing protocols for the electronic sensors are scheduled to wrap up in November, running in parallel with final safety inspections for the new Kowloon灣 (Kowloon Bay) section.

Because the vast majority of the Central Kowloon Route runs underground through subterranean tunnels equipped with round-the-clock ventilation, lighting, and advanced monitoring architectures, its base operating expenses outstrip those of standard surface roads. State planners settled on the HK$8 price point after balancing public affordability against the fiscal objective of recovering roughly 80 percent of the project’s basic operational costs.

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Legislative Schedule and Taxi Surcharge Mechanics

The legislative framework governing the new toll is moving rapidly through the SAR’s parliamentary pipeline. Authorities intend to gazette the subsidiary legislation on Friday, October 16, before submitting the package to the Legislative Council the following Wednesday under the negative vetting procedure known as “subordinate legislation subject to amendment.”

Complementary technical amendments will ensure that taxi operators can legally pass the charge along to passengers. Much like the regulatory framework enforced across other government tolled tunnels under Cap. 368A, cab drivers utilizing the Central Kowloon Route from December 6 onward will be authorized to collect an additional passenger surcharge precisely matching the HK$8 tunnel fee.