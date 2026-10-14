Social Security Administration announces 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment for 2027

More than 72 million Americans will see a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment to their Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits starting in 2027, the Social Security Administration announced on Wednesday.

The 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment marks the largest benefit increase since 2023, when recipients received an 8.7% boost. This year’s upward adjustment follows new government data showing that the consumer price index rose 3.7% over the past 12 months, as gas prices jumped.

Social Security Administration Announces Benefit Timelines and Payment Dates

The timing of the higher payments varies depending on the type of benefit received. Roughly 7.3 million Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will see their increased payments arrive early on Dec. 31, 2026, because Jan. 1 is a federal holiday. Most Social Security recipients will receive their higher payments beginning in January 2027.

Social Security payments generally go out on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month, determined by the beneficiary’s birthday. Individuals who began receiving benefits before May 1997, or those who collect both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, typically receive their payments on the third of the month.

The increase is automatic for everyone receiving Social Security or SSI. Enrollees can see their 2027 Medicare Part B premium in their online accounts starting in late November.

Financial Impact on Average Retirees and High Earners

For the average retired worker, the 3.6% adjustment translates to about an extra $75 a month.

Photo: CNBC

Frank Bisignano, Social Security Administration “Social Security will implement this cost-of-living adjustment for 76 million Americans, giving them greater financial stability,” Frank Bisignano said in a statement.

Alongside the benefit increase, the federal government is raising the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax. The taxable income limit will elevate from $184,500 to $192,300.

Advocacy Groups and Economists Debate Inflation Indexing

Despite the bump in payments, advocacy groups argue that the adjustment fails to cover the true expenses faced by older Americans. Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, stated that the increase doesn't fully account for the costs that Social Security beneficiaries face. Altman pointed out that the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers tracks working people rather than retirees, who spend larger portions of their income on housing and health care.

Medicare Premium Adjustments and Online Notification Deadlines

The net financial gain for retirees will also depend on rising health care costs, as Medicare Part B premiums are deducted directly from monthly benefit payments. The 2027 standard premium is projected to rise to $209.50 from $202.90, an increase of $6.60 a month, which would leave the average retired worker about $68 a month better off after COLA.

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Beneficiaries can review their specific notices starting in late November through their personal online accounts. Those who prefer to view their notices online but have not yet created an account must register and enroll in paperless notices by November 18. Paper statements will be mailed out to remaining recipients in December.