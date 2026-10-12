Citroën unveils 2CV electric concept car with 15,000 euro target price

Citroën has officially unveiled the 2CV Concept, a modern, electric reimagining of its iconic classic car. The manufacturer intends to bring the vehicle to market by 2028 with a target price of 15,000 euros, aiming to provide an accessible entry point for electric mobility.

Design and Nostalgic Features

The concept car draws heavily on the aesthetic of the original 2CV, featuring a signature rounded roofline, upright headlights, protective bumpers, and stripes on the hood. Measuring 3.76 meters in length, the vehicle is designed as a compact city car, making it shorter than the original model. Inside, the cabin emphasizes a minimalist, “funky” approach, replacing a traditional dashboard with a compact control unit, a single-spoke steering wheel, and a square screen featuring graphics inspired by comic books. To enhance the “joie de vivre,” the interior includes wide seats, an extractable storage basket that houses a removable radio, and door handles styled like soft tires. The door compartments are shaped to resemble egg holders, a nod to the original 2CV’s design requirement to transport eggs across fields without breaking them. The cabin also features an extendable bench seat designed for comfort while the vehicle is charging.

Photo: De Telegraaf

Technical Specifications and Market Positioning

While specific technical details remain under wraps, the vehicle is being developed with a target weight of 1,000 kilograms. Due to the 15,000-euro price point, the car will likely feature a small battery pack, resulting in a modest driving range. Currently, the concept sits on Michelin tires with a French herringbone pattern, though the manufacturer may favor classic solid wheels for production to improve efficiency. The vehicle is equipped with a Michelin monitoring system that tracks the tires continuously. The project is linked to a proposed new European vehicle category known as M1E. This regulatory framework, which is still in development, could potentially offer fiscal advantages and allow for fewer required safety systems, helping to keep the vehicle simple, practical, and affordable. The production version is intended to be manufactured in Europe and is expected to be positioned between the compact Ami and the C3 in the company’s lineup.

Citroën’s move mirrors similar industry trends, such as the revival of the Renault R4 and R5 and the Volkswagen ID.

Photo: AutoGids

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