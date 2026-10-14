Improvisation World Championship Returns to Geneva

The Mondial d’impro, the world’s oldest theatrical improvisation tournament, returns to Geneva this Thursday, bringing together francophone teams from Belgium, France, Algeria, Québec, and Switzerland for a two-week competition.

The Bottom Line

The tournament kicks off this Thursday at the Madeleine with a classic opening match between Switzerland and France.

The grand final will take place on October 24 at the Bâtiment des Forces Motrices in Geneva.

Founded in 1991, the itinerant competition rotates every four years among francophone host countries, with Belgium leading the historical title count.

Geneva Hosts the Tournament

Geneva welcomes the Mondial d’impro tournament this week, as the city takes its turn hosting the event under the four-year rotation shared among francophone nations. The competition opens this Thursday at the Madeleine. The opening fixture features a familiar matchup between Switzerland and France. Over the course of the fortnight, teams representing Belgium, Algeria, France, Québec, and the host nation will take to the stage.

Match Rules and the Role of the Game Master

Every match in the tournament follows traditional rules overseen by a game master, accompanied by presenters and live musicians. The game master alone knows the themes and imposes constraints on the players regarding time, number of participants, and theatrical style. Teams are given just twenty seconds of reflection after a theme is announced before the improvisation begins. Referees hold the power to blow whistles and penalize teams if a narrative becomes confusing, poorly constructed, or wanders off-topic.

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Origins of the Format

The theatrical improvisation match format originated in Québec in 1977, while the international Mondial tournament was established later in 1991. Across the twenty-five editions held to date, Belgium holds twelve championship titles, closely followed by Québec with ten. Switzerland, while accumulating two victories overall, has consistently reached the finals since 2015.

The Road to the Bâtiment des Forces Motrices Final

The fortnight of matches will culminate on October 24, when the tournament concludes with the final showdown on the stage of the Bâtiment des Forces Motrices in Geneva. The competing delegations continue their performances leading up to this final date, maintaining the tradition of international francophone exchange established through the decades-old championship.