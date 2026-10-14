FDA Approves Bemotrizinol Chemical Sunscreen for Broad-Spectrum Protection Without White Residue

Bemotrizinol Enters US Stores Following FDA Approval

Americans can purchase a new type of chemical sunscreen for the first time in over twenty-five years as products containing bemotrizinol arrive at retail shelves. The Food and Drug Administration approved the chemical, also known as BEMT, in June 2026. Manufacturers including Neutrogena are now distributing the first formulations to stores across the United States, AP News reported.

Dermatologists say the ingredient addresses a significant market gap by providing broad-spectrum protection without the cosmetic drawbacks of older options, such as visible white streaks. BEMT features decades of safety data, including studies demonstrating minimal skin absorption, a primary concern with older chemical blockers. Jennifer Stein, a dermatologist at NYU Langone Health, stated that the chemical is not an entirely new ingredient undergoing initial testing.

Doctor explains why bemotrizinol, a sunscreen ingredient, took so long to be authorized

Broad-Spectrum Protection and Reduced Skin Absorption

Effective sunscreens must shield skin from both ultraviolet B rays, which cause sunburns, and ultraviolet A rays, which present the highest risk for skin cancer and wrinkles. Products blocking both categories receive a broad-spectrum label. BEMT marks the first chemical-based sunscreen in the United States to deliver this dual protection, whereas older products required manufacturers to blend multiple ingredients.

David Andrews, chief scientist at the Environmental Working Group, explained that the ingredient provides a solution to what is currently a major gap in providing strong UVA protection. Alternative mineral sunscreens using zinc oxide and titanium dioxide offer solid protection through physical blocking, but many consumers with darker skin tones avoid them due to white streaks and discoloration.

Your Health: New FDA-approved sunscreen ingredient in 20 years: bemotrizinol or BEMT

Chemical sunscreens require careful study to prevent dangerous accumulation in the body. The FDA revoked the approval of an older chemical ingredient, oxybenzone, in September 2026 after determining it absorbed through the skin in higher amounts than previously understood. Stein noted that BEMT molecules are too large to easily penetrate the skin and enter the bloodstream.

Safety Reviews and Environmental Questions

The FDA evaluated safety studies of BEMT involving more than five hundred patients conducted by the Dutch manufacturer DSM Nutritional Products. Those assessments found that absorbed levels of the chemical were nearly undetectable. Agency reviewers noted that research involving daily use for up to three weeks showed no skin irritation or allergic reactions, leading the FDA to designate the ingredient as generally recognized as safe and effective.

Photo: chicagotribune.com

Scientific research demonstrates that certain sunscreen ingredients can cause coral bleaching and marine damage, prompting bans on oxybenzone and octinoxate in Hawaii and parts of Florida. Approximately twenty-five percent of applied sunscreen washes off during swimming or wading. The United States government does not classify environmental impacts for these products, and marketing claims regarding reef safety lack standard definitions. The European Union environmental agency has identified limited evidence of environmental toxicity regarding BEMT, though long-term research remains necessary.

BEMT also avoids the rapid solar breakdown associated with avobenzone, the only other chemical ingredient filtering UVA light. Andrews noted that avobenzone is notoriously unstable by itself, whereas BEMT demonstrates significantly greater stability.