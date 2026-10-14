Cinzia Berutti inspects neglected Parco Comerio in Busto Arsizio

Democratic Party councillor Cinzia Berutti inspected Parco Comerio in Busto Arsizio, documenting resident complaints regarding neglected infrastructure, broken benches, and closed facilities in a video published on the local party’s Facebook page.

Deteriorating Benches and Open-Air Latrines

Elderly residents visiting Parco Comerio told the Democratic Party councillor that the grounds remain heavily neglected with zero maintenance intervention from local authorities. A long-time visitor pointed out a broken bench, stating, upon which we are afraid to sit in four because we fear it could collapse at any moment, as reported.

The site inspection exposed multiple infrastructure hazards across the park grounds. An enclosed area originally designated for an air quality monitoring station now functions as an open-air latrine due to locked public restrooms. Furthermore, missing manhole covers create immediate tripping hazards where children run, while an abandoned advertising display lies in the grass surrounded by shattered glass shards.

Unmaintained Ponds and Broken Irrigation

Water quality in the park’s artificial pond has degraded severely since its last cleaning in December. Visitors noted that officials scheduled the next maintenance two years out, prompting sharp criticism over hygiene and health risks. Why do we have to endure these disgusting things? But then we won’t come to the park anymore, if we have to risk diseases! a local visitor stated.

Additional structural failures include an unusable gymnastics pavement track, a defunct irrigation system inactive for years, an unbuilt bocce court, and a park bar that missed its scheduled February opening date.

Political Stance and Proposed Surveillance

To curb ongoing degradation and illicit gatherings, Berutti suggested installing phototraps to identify individuals congregating in the park. The inspection avoided direct verbal attacks against the municipal administration or councillor Matteo Sabba—who previously managed the park and its closed kiosk during his tenure as a local assessor, a role that sparked opposition demands for his resignation over alleged incompatibility. Despite avoiding direct targeting, the local Democratic Party signaled its intent to pursue accountability regarding the state of Parco Comerio.