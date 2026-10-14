FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027: Host Cities, Friendlies and Preparations Underway

Brazil’s preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 gathered pace earlier this week as friendlies against Argentina drew a combined attendance of 57,830 supporters across Porto Alegre and Recife, offering Arthur Elias crucial insights as the tournament countdown continues.

Porto Alegre and Recife lie almost 3,000 kilometres apart in different regions of Brazil, yet both share the status of official Host Cities for the upcoming global tournament. The two friendlies gave fans an early taste of the atmosphere awaiting the first FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted on South American soil, which kicks off in June 2027.

At Porto Alegre’s Estadio Beira-Rio, 28,386 fans watched the Seleção defeat Argentina 3-1. Three days later, another 29,444 turned out at Arena de Pernambuco in Recife to see the sides play out a 2-2 draw. These matches continued Brazil’s recent visits to future tournament venues, following June fixtures against the USA at Arena Itaquera in Sao Paulo and Arena Castelao in Fortaleza.

🇧🇷 FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ | Official Intro | FIFA WOWEN'S WORLD CUP

Squad Rotation and Tactical Fine-Tuning Under Elias

With excitement building among supporters, Elias still faces decisions regarding his final roster. While he stated he already has 74 per cent of his World Cup squad in mind, the matches against Argentina provided an opportunity for other players to stake their claim.

Only Isabela and Raissa Bahia retained their places in the starting lineup for the draw in Recife, with Elias making nine changes. Despite the heavy rotation, the team maintained its core philosophy of pressing high, contesting possession aggressively, and attacking at every opportunity.

“We all have a clear understanding of how we want to play and what we need to do,” said Luany, who scored a goal in the opening 3-1 victory. “We’re continuing to fine-tune things so we’re ready for the World Cup.”

Photo: inside.fifa.com

The rotation also exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Brazil faded in the second half of the Porto Alegre win and squandered a 2-0 lead in Recife after first-half goals from Bia Zaneratto and Gio Garbelini. Argentina fought back through Daiana Falfan and Florencia Bonsegundo to secure a draw, holding firm even after a red card.

“We weren’t clinical enough,” Zaneratto explained. “We created plenty of chances but failed to add the finishing touch. We play attacking football and press aggressively, which leaves us exposed at the back.”

FIFA has unveiled the match schedule for the #FIFAWWC 2027, confirming when and where all 64 fixtures will be played across Brazil’s eight Host Cities! 📆🌏🏆See the match schedule. ⬇️#Matildashttps://t.co/rp71BbFC0q — https://x.com/TheMatildas/status/2090602167170175241

Integration of Youth Talent from Poland 2026

Fresh from Brazil’s quarter-final run at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026™, three younger players received minutes against Argentina: midfielders Clarinha and Kaylane alongside goalkeeper Thais Lima. Clarinha made her senior debut off the bench in Porto Alegre, while Kaylane and Lima started in Recife.

Lima made history in February 2026 by becoming the youngest goalkeeper ever to represent Brazil’s senior women’s team during a 5-2 away victory against Costa Rica, having previously represented Portugal at youth level. Speaking to Brazilian sports streaming platform ge tv, Lima described the emotional weight of playing at home.

Women's World Cup Brazil 2027 | PART 1 | Everything You Need To Know

“The atmosphere in the stadium was fantastic,” Lima said. “I was really nervous when I stepped on to the pitch and heard everyone singing the national anthem. I got goosebumps and nearly cried.”

Match Date / Venue Opponent Result Attendance Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre Argentina Won 3-1 28,386 Arena de Pernambuco, Recife Argentina Drew 2-2 29,444

Tournament Schedule and FIFA Council Confirmations

As hosts, Brazil will compete in Group A, opening their campaign at the historic Estadio do Maracana on 24 June 2027. They will then travel to Sao Paulo for their second group fixture at Arena Itaquera on 29 June before concluding the group stage at Estadio Nacional in Brasília on 4 July.

In a virtual meeting ahead of the Extraordinary FIFA Congress, the FIFA Council confirmed that the main tournament will run from 24 June to 25 July 2027, according to inside.fifa.com.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 is already taking shape and we can’t wait for the opening match on Thursday, 24 June 2027,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as cited by inside.fifa.com. “This historic tournament will have a massive impact not only in South America, but around the whole world.”

The tournament will feature 32 slots, with 29 allocated directly and the final three decided via a ten-team play-off tournament divided into two phases running between late 2026 and February 2027.