Chiqui reveals on Supervivientes that her daughter has her rare disease

Almudena Martínez, known publicly as ‘Chiqui’, broke down in tears during the “bridge of emotions” segment on the reality television program Supervivientes All Stars, revealing that her daughter Bella has been diagnosed with the same rare medical condition that she has.

The Emotional Confession on Television

During the broadcast of Conexión Honduras , Almudena Martínez opened up about her life and shared details of a rare pathology that affects one of her daughters. Chiqui explained during the test: Yo no soy enana, tengo una enfermedad rara que ahora se la han diagnosticado a mi hija Bella, que tiene mi misma enfermedad . According to her statements, it is an extremely infrequent condition, noting that there are currently only ocho casos ahora mismo en el mundo entero . She became a television personality in 2008 after participating in the reality show Gran Hermano 10 at just 24 years old, and the network later hired her as a reporter and contributor on top-audience programs such as Sálvame . During her television career, she featured in street sections that kept her in the frontline of gossip and entertainment in Spain for years. While talking about her childhood complexes and insecurities on the show, she also opened up about a difficult childhood marked by constant bullying when she was a little girl, stating: Me decía de todo, enana, fea, gorda .

The Costly Treatment and Financial Needs

Speaking about her reasons for participating in the extreme adventure in Honduras, Chiqui broke down in tears while explaining the financial obstacles surrounding her daughter’s healthcare. She stated: Sobre todo por Bella, que necesita un tratamiento médico. Nunca lo he dicho y lo voy a decir ahora . The former television reporter noted that the child requires the administration of the growth hormone to develop properly, adding: Es costoso y no me lo paga la Seguridad Social después de casi 30 años trabajando .

🚨 CHIQUI RETURNS TO SUPERVIVIENTES ALL STARS AND TELECINCO REVIEWS HER FAMILY: HER DAUGHTERS, HIDDEN