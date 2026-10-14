Certain Gut Bacteria May Intensify Inflammatory Responses to Vaccines

A recent study published in the journal Science reveals that individuals who experience higher fevers after receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines often harbor gut bacteria that produce elevated levels of flagellin, a pro-inflammatory bacterial protein. Researchers found that diets high in fats and processed food additives correlate with this inflammatory microbial profile, linking daily nutrition to post-vaccination side effects.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Mechanism: Certain gut bacteria produce a protein called flagellin, which keeps the immune system slightly primed and can intensify fever symptoms when a vaccine is administered.

Certain gut bacteria produce a protein called flagellin, which keeps the immune system slightly primed and can intensify fever symptoms when a vaccine is administered. The Dietary Link: Diets rich in ultra-processed foods, additives, and saturated fats are associated with this inflammatory gut environment, whereas vegetarian diets tend to correlate with features linked to milder side effects.

Diets rich in ultra-processed foods, additives, and saturated fats are associated with this inflammatory gut environment, whereas vegetarian diets tend to correlate with features linked to milder side effects. Immune Protection Unchanged: Researchers stress that these dietary and microbiome variations do not alter the body’s ability to produce protective antibodies against the virus.

Microbial Flagellin and the Immune System Response

To investigate why post-vaccination reactions vary so widely among individuals, researchers profiled the fecal microbiomes of 171 healthy young adults before and after they received an mRNA vaccination for SARS-CoV-2. Participants recorded their oral temperatures three times daily to precisely quantify fever symptoms. The findings demonstrated that specific gut bacteria, particularly from the Lachnospiraceae family, produce flagellin—the protein microbes use to build tail-like structures for movement.

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Dietary Patterns and the Clean Label Movement

Beyond microbial composition, the study identified strong correlations between specific dietary habits and the presence of inflammation-associated gut bacteria. Diets characterized by high fat content and processed food additives, alongside lower consumption of whole plant foods, tended to align with the inflammatory microbiome linked to fever. Conversely, vegetarian diets correlated with microbial features associated with reduced fever responses.

As consumer demand for clean-label products continues to shape the food industry, these findings offer a new perspective on dietary modification. While causality must be established through future clinical trials, the research suggests that managing nutrition prior to immunization could eventually serve as a strategy to mitigate short-term side effects.

M-27. Immune Responses against Bacterial Infections

Study Parameter Observed Finding Clinical Implication Cohort Size 171 healthy young adults Provided baseline microbiome and temperature data across mRNA doses. Key Bacterial Protein Flagellin (produced by Lachnospiraceae) Activates inflammatory pathways, intensifying post-vaccination fever. Antibody Efficacy Unaffected by gut inflammation Diet and microbiome factors alter side effects without compromising immunity.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Public health authorities emphasize that individuals should not alter their diets, consume unverified probiotics, or skip scheduled vaccinations based on these preliminary findings. Medical consultation is strongly advised before receiving seasonal immunizations only for those with a history of severe allergic reactions to specific vaccine ingredients. Patients should seek immediate medical care if they experience a high fever lasting more than a couple of days, severe breathing difficulties, facial swelling, chest pain, or a racing heartbeat.

Future Research and Clinical Trajectory

Although the connection between diet, microbial ecology, and vaccine reactions provides a compelling biological framework, extensive clinical validation is required. Researchers emphasize that dietary modifications cannot yet be prescribed to prevent vaccine-induced fevers. Future investigations will need to determine whether targeted nutritional interventions can safely and reliably alter human microbiome profiles to improve the vaccination experience without affecting long-term public health protection.

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