Liverpool to Face LASK at Raiffeisen Arena in Linz on Wednesday

Liverpool travels to face LASK at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz on Wednesday, Oct. 14, with kickoff set for 6:45 p.m. CEST. The match marks a UEFA Champions League fixture where the Reds look to bounce back following a weekend defeat, while the host side makes its first appearance in the tournament.

The fixture is scheduled for a 6:45 p.m. ET or 9:45 a.m. AEDT start on Thursday for viewers in Australia. Broadcasting options vary by region, with TNT Sports offering coverage in the UK, Paramount Plus providing plans in the US, DAZN covering viewers in Canada, and Stan Sport broadcasting the match in Australia.

Team Form and Standings

Liverpool heads into the match following a 0-3 defeat to Man City at Anfield, leaving the team ninth in the Premier League. Meanwhile, LASK enters the match after a 1-0 defeat away to AEK Athens in Gameweek 1. That loss preceded a slump in domestic form for the defending Austrian Bundesliga champions, who shifted from five straight victories to failing to register a win in their last three matches.

Squad Updates and Viewing Options

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk is expected to start for the Reds in Wednesday’s game, despite picking up a calf injury during the Premier League defeat against Man City. Fans traveling abroad looking to access regional streams can utilize virtual private networks like ExpressVPN, though streaming platforms may restrict or block access when a VPN is detected. It remains unconfirmed whether specific streaming services will block individual connections during the broadcast, and further details regarding exact tactical lineups beyond van Dijk’s expected start are not yet specified.