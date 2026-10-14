Dennis Schröder joins Charlotte Hornets for twelfth NBA team career

German World Cup-winning captain Dennis Schröder stands on the verge of NBA history ahead of the new season, joining the Charlotte Hornets following an August 14 transfer from the Cleveland Cavaliers. This move marks the twelfth different franchise of Schröder’s career, leaving him just one short of Ish Smith’s all-time league record of thirteen.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Depth Chart Shift: Schröder is slated to back up starting point guard Coby White, though White’s ongoing calf injury opens an immediate window for increased minutes and usage rate.

Schröder is slated to back up starting point guard Coby White, though White’s ongoing calf injury opens an immediate window for increased minutes and usage rate. Roster Competition: The veteran guard will battle fellow German playmaker Christian Anderson for secondary ball-handling responsibilities in head coach Charles Lee’s rotation.

Chasing a Unique League Milestone

Sportbild.de reported that the 33-year-old playmaker has now been involved in nine separate trades throughout his professional career, putting him two transactions shy of Trevor Ariza’s all-time mark of eleven. Since 2023 alone, the Braunschweig native has suited up for seven different NBA organizations. Schröder acknowledged the instability of his recent trajectory while expressing optimism about his new surroundings in Charlotte, noting that the fit allows him to operate within his natural style of play.

The veteran point guard arrives in North Carolina as a stabilizing locker-room presence for a youthful roster. He is joined by fellow German prospects Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson, both 20-year-old talents. Schröder noted his desire to support the younger players through the inevitable fluctuations of an 82-game campaign. Head coach Charles Lee, who previously crossed paths with Schröder during their shared tenure with the Atlanta Hawks from 2014 to 2018, provides a familiar tactical anchor for the veteran guard.

A Decade-Long Journey Across Twelve Franchises

Schröder’s extensive league résumé began when the Atlanta Hawks selected him 17th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft. He developed into a starting point guard by the 2016-17 season and posted a career-high 19.4 points per game the following year before heading to Oklahoma City in a 2018 trade involving Carmelo Anthony. Stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, and Cleveland Cavaliers followed.

Franchise Seasons Games Played Scoring Average Atlanta Hawks 2013–2018 352 12.9 PPG Oklahoma City Thunder 2018–2020 144 17.0 PPG Los Angeles Lakers 2020/21, 2022/23 127 14.3 PPG Boston Celtics 2021/22 49 14.4 PPG Charlotte Hornets 2026–Present — —

During his most recent stint with Cleveland following a February 2026 trade, Schröder appeared in 30 regular-season contests, averaging 8.2 points over 21.4 minutes per night primarily behind James Harden and Donovan Mitchell. As the Cavaliers navigated a deep postseason run to the Eastern Conference Finals, his role diminished, yielding 5.5 points across 15.9 minutes per contest. With Cleveland seeking salary relief ahead of the new campaign, the front office shipped the veteran to Charlotte in August.

Settling into a New System

Away from the hardwood, the constant relocation has presented logistical hurdles for Schröder, his wife Ellen, and their three children. While integration into the locker room has gone smoothly, the family continues the process of establishing roots off the court in Charlotte. As the season tips off, the focus shifts squarely to how effectively the veteran playmaker can steer a young backcourt and whether this twelfth stop finally offers sustained professional continuity.

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