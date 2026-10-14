Bill Maher Confirms Upcoming White House Dinner With Trump

Bill Maher confirmed on his podcast that he is scheduled for a second private White House dinner with Donald Trump next week, despite the president previously criticizing the comedian on social media following their initial meal together last year.

The Bottom Line

The Announcement: The HBO host revealed the upcoming dinner during a conversation on Monday’s episode of his Club Random podcast.

The HBO host revealed the upcoming dinner during a conversation on Monday’s episode of his Club Random podcast. The Backlash: Maher faced criticism from Larry David and the far left for accepting the first invitation.

Maher faced criticism from Larry David and the far left for accepting the first invitation. The Defense: Maher argued that refusing a private seat at the table with the president is a missed opportunity for direct dialogue.

A Second White House Invitation Follows Past Public Feuds

The upcoming meeting follows a previous private White House dinner last year, after which Trump publicly slammed the comedian on social media. Despite that fallout, Maher announced on Monday’s episode of his Club Random podcast that he will once again break bread with the president next week. Maher described Trump as “gracious and measured” during their previous encounter, though he assured viewers that he plans to continue fairly criticizing the president on his show.

According to the HBO host, Trump extended the second invitation over the phone completely out of the blue. Maher recalled Trump telling him, “I promise I won’t say bad things about you like I did the last time.” In response, Maher said he texted back, “You know what? You’re the president of the United States, say whatever the fuck you want.” Maher added, “I’m just glad we’re talking. … It’s just what he does. It’s how he talks.”

Hollywood Power Brokers Debate Access Versus Criticism

Maher made the remarks during an appearance alongside billionaire Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel, who noted that he has also met with Trump to get things done. Maher agreed with that stance, expressing disbelief at critics who would turn down such an opportunity. “It blows my mind that there are people in this world, and lots of them on the far left, who just would turn this opportunity down,” Maher told Emanuel, emphasizing the value of a private dinner in the White House.

The self-described atheist defended his engagement with the president against criticism that he is humanizing him. Acknowledging that Trump is “very flawed,” Maher argued that “we all are, under Jesus.” He also maintained that personal access provides a direct channel to voice opposition. “I’ve heard people say, ‘Well, I don’t like the war.’ Tell him! You can tell him, and I will,” Maher said, insisting that “there’s a way to talk to Donald Trump.”

Event / Platform Key Participant Stated Position Club Random Podcast Bill Maher Confirmed upcoming White House dinner; defended direct engagement with Trump. Podcast Guest Discussion Ari Emanuel Noted that meeting with Trump is a practical method to accomplish goals. Previous Public Reaction Larry David Criticized Maher over his initial private dinner with the president.

Shifting Foreign Policy Stances and Ongoing Political Friction

Maher’s political commentary has frequently courted controversy. Earlier this year, the Real Time host supported the Iran war following initial joint U.S.-Israeli strikes in February. During that period, he slammed former Vice President Kamala Harris for speaking out against the military action. However, as promises of a swift victory crumbled, Maher subsequently urged Trump to “cut and run.”

Bill Maher Bombs at White House Correspondents Dinner

As the public debate over media figures engaging with the president continues, Maher remains steadfast in his refusal to boycott the White House. Whether this upcoming second dinner will alter the dynamic of his televised critiques or spark a renewed wave of pushback from his peers remains to be seen.