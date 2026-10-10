Home » News » Trump Says US Will Not Strike Iran Ahead of November 3 Elections

Trump announced on Truth Social that Washington is engaged in productive discussions with Iran and will not launch military strikes ahead of the November 3 elections, though a blockade of Iranian ports remains in place. The remarks provide the clearest timeline yet for a pause in potential US military action, even as the White House and Pentagon maintain preparations for a large-scale offensive.

Diplomatic Channels and the Seven-Day Plan

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Tehran has not left the negotiating table. Pezeshkian added that Iran is actively working on its official response to the latest US proposal.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi provided additional context, confirming that Tehran received Washington’s response to a proposed “seven-day plan.” Araghchi noted that messages continue to pass between Iran and the United States through mediators, with Tehran preparing to deliver its formal reply within days.

Mediators have pressed Trump to grant diplomacy more time before any military escalation materializes. Meanwhile, Pezeshkian criticized ongoing US unilateralism during his discussions with Putin, asserting that a durable end to hostilities remains out of reach while those policies persist.

Military Preparations and Strategic Red Lines

Despite diplomatic maneuvers, Washington continues positioning itself for potential conflict. Senior US officials briefed Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir that American forces have received instructions to prepare for a possible large-scale attack on Iran within a three-week window, according to Israel’s Channel 12. Zamir warned that a strike within that timeframe could disrupt Israel’s scheduled October 27 election due to anticipated heavy Iranian missile retaliation.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clarified that Washington does not seek to “nation build” or deploy large numbers of ground troops to control territory inside Iran. Hegseth framed the core objective as preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, stating that Iran could achieve this outcome through peaceful means or military confrontation, which would be “swift and decisive.”

Inside Iran, defense officials emphasize readiness for a protracted conflict. Iranian Defense Ministry spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik told state television that domestic arms-production capacity is sufficient to sustain a prolonged war. Talaei-Nik stated that defense personnel are collaborating directly with missile launch crews, drone units, and naval and air forces to integrate battlefield data into weapons upgrades.

Strait of Hormuz Shipping Disruptions

Maritime security in the Persian Gulf remains a critical friction point. Revolutionary Guards commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi warned that extra-regional powers have no right to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz or the Persian Gulf, characterizing unauthorized naval movements as a direct violation of Iranian red lines.

Vahidi maintained that the Revolutionary Guards’ naval forces remain equipped with precision-guided missiles, attack drones, fast boats, and electronic warfare systems. Concurrently, vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz dropped to its lowest level in over two months following a marked increase in attacks on tankers.