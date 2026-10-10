New Blood Test Biomarkers May Better Track Coeliac Disease Healing

Researchers at the Norwegian Coeliac Disease Research Centre in Oslo have identified 24 blood proteins linked to coeliac disease, with nine strongly correlating with intestinal damage. The findings offer a potential new method to monitor gut healing in patients adhering to a gluten-free diet.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Beyond Antibodies: Standard coeliac monitoring relies on anti-tTG IgA blood tests, which do not always show clearly whether inflammation or intestinal damage persists.

Standard coeliac monitoring relies on anti-tTG IgA blood tests, which do not always show clearly whether inflammation or intestinal damage persists. Proteomic Discovery: Using proteomics—a method that allows large numbers of proteins to be analyzed simultaneously—scientists isolated 24 protein biomarkers that show clear differences between untreated coeliac patients and healthy individuals.

Using proteomics—a method that allows large numbers of proteins to be analyzed simultaneously—scientists isolated 24 protein biomarkers that show clear differences between untreated coeliac patients and healthy individuals. Persistent Inflammation: The data revealed that patients following a gluten-free diet still exhibited slightly higher levels of some proteins than healthy individuals, signaling residual inflammation in the gut.

Proteomic Analysis of 264 Blood and Tissue Samples

Coeliac disease is an autoimmune condition in which the immune system reacts adversely to gluten. When gluten is ingested, it triggers intestinal inflammation that harms the gut and reduces its capacity for nutrient absorption. While avoiding gluten entirely remains the treatment, tracking mucosal recovery has historically involved gastroscopy, during which tissue samples are taken.

A research team examined whether blood proteins could act as indicators of disease activity, under the leadership of Jostein Holen Ibsen—a physician and PhD candidate affiliated with both the Norwegian Coeliac Disease Research Centre at the University of Oslo and the Clinical and Translational Coeliac Disease Centre at Oslo University Hospital. The study analyzed 264 blood and tissue samples. These biological specimens were gathered between 2018 and 2024 at Rikshospitalet from diagnosed coeliac patients—both prior to treatment and following one year of dietary exclusion—alongside healthy control participants.

Using proteomics, the investigators mapped systemic protein signatures. They isolated 24 distinct proteins associated with coeliac disease. Out of this group, nine specific proteins showed a strong association with the severity of intestinal harm and could serve as markers for how far the condition has advanced.

Parameter Current Standard (Serology) Investigational Approach (Proteomics) Primary Target Anti-tTG IgA and total IgA antibodies Panel of 24 circulating plasma proteins Diagnostic Utility Used for diagnosis Potential utility for monitoring disease activity Post-Diet Performance Less informative once treatment has started Reflects inflammatory variance during dietary adherence

Limitations of Current Serological Monitoring

Current clinical guidelines dictate that primary diagnosis involves evaluating specific autoantibodies, primarily tissue transglutaminase immunoglobulin A (anti-tTG IgA), as well as total IgA levels, often confirmed via gastroscopy and targeted duodenal biopsies. Once diagnosed and placed on a gluten-free regimen, patients are typically monitored by their GP using repeat antibody titers.

However, Ibsen noted that the test is less informative once a patient has started a gluten-free diet, as it can be somewhat misleading about what is actually happening in the gut. The newly isolated protein biomarkers are not intended to replace the tests used today. Instead, Knut E. A. Lundin, a professor at the University of Oslo, emphasizes that these biomarker panels could eventually complement existing diagnostic frameworks, offering a more accurate picture of how the disease is developing and offer more reassuring follow-up.

Future Validation and Translational Path

Translating these proteomic discoveries into a standardized, commercially available diagnostic assay requires further studies involving more patients before the approach can be used in clinical practice. Researchers must also select the proteins with the greatest potential for further investigation.

The investigative team acknowledges that the breadth of this discovery was entirely dependent on the voluntary donation of biological samples by patients and healthy controls. Further clinical trials are mandatory before these biomarker assays can be integrated into routine clinical practice.

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