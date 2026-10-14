Ohio Dog Breeder Pleads Not Guilty to Animal Cruelty and Bestiality Charges

Daniel Miller, a 64-year-old high-volume commercial breeder from Loudonville, Ohio, entered a not guilty plea to 12 misdemeanors on Tuesday, including six counts of animal cruelty and one count of engaging in sexual conduct with an animal, news5cleveland.com reported.

The Bottom Line

Daniel Miller surrendered more than 70 dogs and puppies during an initial late August criminal investigation that yielded obstruction and falsification charges before additional misdemeanor counts were added.

Co-defendant Ross Rutschilling faces charges including attempted animal cruelty and five counts of aiding or abetting sexual conduct with an animal for incidents spanning September 2025 to March 2026.

Animal rights advocates demonstrated outside the courthouse, pushing for regulatory overhauls of high-volume breeders and the passage of Ohio SB 393 to elevate certain animal sexual offenses to felonies.

The Seizure and Criminal Charges at Happy Mountain K9 Facilities

The legal proceedings unfold months after authorities first intervened at Miller’s commercial breeding establishment, known as Happy Mountain K9 Facilities. In late August, Miller surrendered more than 70 dogs and puppies during an initial criminal investigation that resulted in his arrest on obstruction and falsification charges. Less than two weeks following that initial sweep, law enforcement arrested Miller at his property a second time, slapping him with additional misdemeanor counts covering general neglect and unsanitary conditions.

Special prosecutor DanaMarie Pannella detailed the scope of the neglect during court proceedings, noting that the charges encompass parasitic infections, matting, urine scalding, and a lack of sufficient food and water. Court documents indicate that Miller had previously landed on Humane World’s “Horrible Hundred” dog breeder list three times, with the 2023 compilation specifically highlighting underage puppy sales alongside dirty and dangerous facility conditions documented during state inspections.

Co-Defendant Appears as Forensics Pending in Ashland Municipal Court

Alongside Miller, co-defendant Ross Rutschilling appeared before Judge John Good in Ashland Municipal Court on Tuesday. The 24-year-old resident of St. Henry, Ohio, faces one count of attempted animal cruelty and five counts of aiding and abetting an act involving sexual conduct with an animal, with court records tracing the alleged offenses back to a timeline between September 2025 and March 2026. Rutschilling is currently out on bond in an unrelated case in Wells County, Indiana, where court records show he faces 21 felonies for solicitation of a minor and possession of child sex abuse material.

Tuesday’s hearings offered limited substantive details regarding the core evidence, as defense and prosecuting attorneys confirmed they are actively processing extensive discovery files. Special prosecutor Jeffrey Holland updated the judge on ongoing laboratory work, stating on the record, “We are waiting to hear back on a forensics test on an organic material that was found on a dog.”

Defendant Residency Key Charges Filed Trial Date / Status Daniel Miller (64) Loudonville, Ohio 6 counts of animal cruelty, 1 count of animal sexual conduct, plus 5 additional misdemeanors Trial set for March 3 (Pre-trial Jan. 25) Ross Rutschilling (24) St. Henry, Ohio Attempted animal cruelty, 5 counts of aiding/abetting animal sexual conduct Trial set for Feb. 24 (Pre-trial Jan. 25)

Advocacy Groups Press for Legislative Overhauls and Regulatory Reform

Outside the courthouse, members of Passion & Purpose for Ohio’s Voiceless held demonstration signs to protest the conditions uncovered at the breeding facility. Zaron Van Meter, co-founder of the Columbus-based advocacy group, emphasized the urgency of legislative action, pointing out that operations like Miller’s had been flagged by activists for years. Fellow co-founder Stefanie Mowrey expressed frustration over current oversight, prompting the organization to call for a comprehensive review of inspection practices by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The coalition is actively advocating for companion animal specialists to take over the regulation of high-volume breeders in the state alongside the passage of Ohio SB 393. That proposed legislation aims to allow certain sexual offenses against animals to be charged as felonies, building upon a legal framework where bestiality is currently a second-degree felony in the state.

Upcoming Court Timelines and Animal Placement Updates

Both defendants are scheduled to return to court for a final pre-trial hearing on January 25. Should these matters fail to reach a resolution, Miller’s court proceedings are slated to commence on March 3, while Rutschilling’s trial is scheduled for February 24.

Animal Breeder Pleads Guilty to Animal Welfare and Pollution Crimes & Will Pay More than $35M

Meanwhile, the Humane Society of Ashland County confirmed that the majority of dogs seized from Miller’s property have been adopted or placed with rescues. The shelter reported that it continues to provide care for multiple mother dogs and young puppies born following the rescue operation.