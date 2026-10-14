Elderly Couple Receives Parking Fines Despite Not Owning a Car

A 70-year-old deliveryman and his wife received more than 50 letters and reminder notices demanding payment for parking fines, despite not owning a car, according to a report.

The Accumulating Fines and Court Summons

The administrative ordeal began in September 2025. Letters regarding illegal parking kept arriving at the elderly couple’s home, even though they do not own a car and neither do their two children, according to deliveryman Wang.

Wang explained that his last car bore the licence plate number “4155” and was scrapped in 2024. In contrast, the official notices state the licence plate of the offending car as “7965Y”.

Between Sept. 19, 2025, and Feb. 5, 2026, the unknown owner of the car with plate number “7965Y” accumulated 19 tickets for parking offences in the Toa Payoh and Jalan Sultan areas. The total fine amount reached about $1,320. The couple even received summonses to attend court because of the unpaid fines.

Police Reports and Official Investigations

Faced with court appearances and mounting demands, the couple made two police reports. Wang’s wife contacted the Land Transport Authority and verified that the car was not registered in her name. She also clarified to the Housing Development Board that she was not the vehicle owner.

Wang stated that they understood from the authorities they could disregard the tickets if they are not the car owner. My wife has been having sleep difficulties because of this. We are just ordinary people, we didn’t break the law, and we don’t have the money to pay the fine, Wang complained.

Wang’s wife noted that some of the traffic tickets appear to have been waived, leaving about nine still outstanding.