Cali Deploys Security Operation for October 14 Social Mobilizations

Cali woke up to a carefully monitored normality this Wednesday, October 14, 2026, as the city braces for a fresh wave of social mobilizations coordinated by opposition sectors, labor unions, teachers, and political organizations, El País reported.

Morning Mobility and City-Wide Monitoring

The local administration reported that morning transit across the capital of Valle del Cauca remained stable without major disruptions. By 7:30 a.m., the Unified Command Post (PMU) confirmed zero public order alterations while monitoring the urban landscape in real time through the city’s closed-circuit videovigilance network. Important western corridors like the Portada al mar showed heavy traffic congestion, yet circulation remained fluid under the watchful eye of deployed traffic agents.

Northern access points at Sameco and Menga similarly experienced steady traffic flows devoid of obstructive bottlenecks during the early hours. Authorities deployed a robust security apparatus to protect commuters and preserve public order across these critical infrastructure arteries.

The Security Architecture and Official Warnings

To safeguard urban mobility and balance the freedom of assembly against potential disruptions, the local administration activated a comprehensive security grid. According to municipal deployment data, the operation integrates more than 1,200 National Police personnel, 600 Army troops, and specialized traffic agents stationed at key entry points, exits, and strategic city sectors.

📌Vías del norte de Cali operan con normalidad en las primeras horas de la mañana. Entradas por Sameco y Menga presentan tráfico fluido sin aglomeraciones. La movilización será las 9:00 a. m. desde la Plazoleta Jairo Varela hacia el Parque de las Banderas.📲 Reporte actualizado… pic.twitter.com/5arOzGlTpN — https://x.com/elpaiscali/status/2110340095228215395

Alejandro Eder emphasized the administration’s dual commitment to protecting civic rights and maintaining public order. Como siempre, en Cali nuestra posición será garantizar el derecho de los ciudadanos a la libre protesta, Eder stated, highlighting that peaceful demonstration remains a protected cornerstone for Colombians, as reported by El Tiempo. However, the mayor issued a clear warning regarding potential civil disobedience: Eso sí, si hay actos de violencia, de vandalismo, de cualquier tipo de desmanes o de bloqueos, la respuesta nuestra será rápida y contundente.

Javier Garcés noted that specialized reaction teams stand ready to protect critical infrastructure, specifically targeting the MIO mass transit stations against potential vandalism.

Routes, Schedules, and Institutional Coordination

Protesters from organizations including the Fecode teachers’ union and political groups such as the Historic Pact established their primary gathering point at the Plazoleta Jairo Varela in downtown Cali starting at 9:00 a.m. The march route advances along the entire length of Calle 5, concluding at the Parque de las Banderas in the southern sector of the city.

National oversight mirrors local preparations. Following a high-level security council, Interior Ministry directives stressed that the central government will exercise full authority to prevent unauthorized road blockades or de facto disruptions that impair citizen liberties. Law enforcement agencies retain immediate intervention protocols should unauthorized obstacles threaten regional transit dynamics.

National Mobilizations Across Other Cities

Similar demonstrations organized by trade unions unfolded in other regions, prompting local governments to establish specialized security measures. In Barranquilla, an extraordinary security council led by the district administration established an operational framework managed through a Unified Command Post that includes 900 police officers and 300 members of the Military Forces, bringing the total deployment to more than 1,200 personnel from the National Police and Military Forces. The acting mayor of Barranquilla, Angelo Cianci, stated: Respetamos la manifestación pública en la ciudad de Barranquilla y estaremos atentos y vigilantes a tomar las decisiones a las que haya lugar dentro de este Puesto de Mando Unificado.

Photo: ELHERALDO.CO

Photo: El Tiempo

The Barranquilla march is scheduled for the afternoon, traveling from the Esthercita Forero park to La Paz square. Metropolitan Police Commander Brigadier General Sandra Liliana Rodríguez announced that aerial surveillance will be conducted using police drones and Air Force aircraft to monitor the route before, during, and after the protests. Additionally, the Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla deployed two units from the Dialogue and Maintenance Order Group, two armored vehicles, and four Minimum Attention Devices. Specialized units from Criminal Investigation, Childhood and Adolescence, Community Police, and the Territorial Control Force also take part in the operation.

The Colombian Army deployed units to protect institutional buildings, the city’s entry and exit points, and strategic infrastructure in Barranquilla, while the National Navy’s Coast Guard Group stationed two Rapid Reaction Units on the Magdalena River to oversee the port zone and regulate minor vessels. Local authorities in Barranquilla also instituted preventive restrictions on transporting rubble and gas cylinders, while ensuring hospital network readiness and traffic guide support.