As the Damallsvenskan enters its final five matches with BK Häcken leading the table and Hammarby mounting a title challenge, the league’s governing body, Elitfotboll Dam (EFD), faces a precarious situation. With agreements from Svenska Spel, Obos, and Viaplay ending, the Swedish top-flight is without a main sponsor, title sponsor, or broadcast deal for next season.

Market Impact

Broadcast Exposure Risk: The lack of a confirmed television deal for next season creates uncertainty around match visibility.

The lack of a confirmed television deal for next season creates uncertainty around match visibility. Squad Budget Contraction: EFD member clubs are counting on fewer funds next year, and BK Häcken has been forced to lay off five people.

EFD member clubs are counting on fewer funds next year, and BK Häcken has been forced to lay off five people. Talent Development: There is concern regarding the impact on the league as an environment where young players grow before moving abroad.

The Anatomy of an Expiring Commercial Ecosystem

The convergence of expiring commercial partnerships has created a precarious situation for Swedish club football. Expressen reported that Elitfotboll dam, the interest organization for Damallsvenskan and Elitettan, loses its main sponsor Svenska Spel, which will not sign a new agreement. Additionally, title sponsor Obos will not extend its agreement. Compounding this, Viaplay’s broadcasting rights expire at the conclusion of the current campaign without a newly announced successor.

This situation is affecting clubs that already have economic challenges. Speaking to GP in September, BK Häcken club director Marcus Jodin detailed that the club was forced to lay off five people. Jodin pointed out that the contraction stems from decreased central revenues, noting the impact of the reduced agreement from the Swedish Elite Football organization (SEF) and the fact that Elitfotboll Dam (EFD) has no television deal in place while both Svenska Spel and Obos have chosen to step away.

Expressen noted that IFK Norrköping club director André Skagervik described the situation as needing to maintain the league over time while managing the current shortfall. Without a defined timeline from EFD for when new agreements will materialize, clubs are expecting smaller funds next year.

National Team Leadership and Players Sound the Alarm

The commercial uncertainty has drawn warnings from national team personnel and Swedish players. Assistant national team coach Johanna Almgren, who has a past as a coach in Kristianstads DFF, called the situation sorrowful, emphasizing that players deserve the best conditions.

Photo: Expressen

Almgren noted that the league is important for the national team, where young players grow before moving abroad. Echoing those concerns, midfielder Filippa Angeldahl warned Expressen that failing to secure a broadcast home would represent a disaster.

“It vore katastrof om den inte visas med tanke på hur utvecklingen ser ut och hur damfotbollen bara växer och växer,” Angeldahl stated.

Anna Sandberg, now with Manchester United, characterized the current situation as a step backward for Swedish football. Sandberg stressed that the women’s game deserves more than the current situation.

Stakeholder / Partner Status Impact on Damallsvenskan Svenska Spel Expiring / Not Renewing Loss of sponsorship revenue Obos Expiring / Not Renewing Loss of title sponsorship Viaplay Expiring / No New Deal Uncertainty regarding broadcast BK Häcken Cost-Cutting Active Forced to implement staff layoffs

EFD has not presented a timeline for when new agreements should be in place.