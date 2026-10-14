Tsui Hark received a golden plaque on the Rue du Premier Film at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, discussing his action and comedy films while reflecting on fears regarding the future amid uncertainty.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Restoration Box Office Yield: The 4K theatrical reissue of Peking Opera Blues hits French cinemas on October 21.

The 4K theatrical reissue of Peking Opera Blues hits French cinemas on October 21. Franchise Legacy Valuation: Tsui’s historical catalog includes The Battle at Lake Changjin, which, until last year when Ne Zha 2 became a box office success, was the highest-grossing Chinese film in history.

Honoring the Origins of Motion Pictures

Stepping onto the historic grounds of Lyon, Tsui described the accolade as an encounter with a surreal dream. Speaking with Euronews Culture following his golden plaque ceremony beside the Institut Lumière, the 75-year-old filmmaker acknowledged the pioneering work of the Lumière brothers as the bedrock of his creative output. “You go to a cinema where they’re screening a film that you shot 40 years ago and people still like it,” Tsui noted regarding the ongoing retrospective of his works.

The festival lineup highlights four of his films: the 1984 period romantic comedy Shanghai Blues, the 1986 action comedy Peking Opera Blues, the 1991 martial arts epic Once Upon a Time in China, and the 2000 action thriller Time and Tide. These screenings demonstrate the enduring cross-cultural appeal of his style.

Balancing Action, Comedy, and Human Vulnerability

Tsui has worked as a screenwriter, producer and director, and has launched the careers of artists such as Chow Yun-fat, Jet Li, and John Woo. He identifies primarily through a comedic lens. “In reality, me considero más un director de comedia que de acción,” he explained, tracing his roots back to television work in 1979 before being assigned his first period action drama, The Butterfly Murders.

The director emphasizes a universal approach to storytelling. “Many people think of cinema as something aimed at a certain age or a specific type of audience,” Tsui observed, stressing that cinematic art should transcend cultural and generational boundaries.

Film Title Release Year Genre Classification Lumière Festival Status Shanghai Blues 1984 Period Romantic Comedy Restored Screening Peking Opera Blues 1986 Action Comedy / 4K Reissue French Theatrical Release Oct 21 Once Upon a Time in China 1991 Martial Arts Epic Festival Selection Time and Tide 2000 Action Thriller Festival Selection

Uncertain Futures and the Threat of AI

Addressing contemporary anxieties surrounding artificial intelligence and industry-wide instability, Tsui offered a view on human nature and technological progress.

“El miedo y el peligro de perderlo todo están en todas partes,” Tsui stated, noting that society continually struggles to find solutions to recurrent conflicts. While acknowledging the chaotic state of the modern world, he maintains that creative expression serves as a reminder to appreciate human ingenuity.

As the Lumière Festival runs through October 18, and French audiences prepare for the October 21 rollout of the newly restored Peking Opera Blues, the trajectory for the broader film industry remains unwritten.