New White House Press Secretary Katie Zakaria Faces Scrutiny Over Unverified Law License

New White House Press Secretary Katie Zakaria Faces Scrutiny Over Unverified Law License

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Kate Sharon Zacharia debuted inside the White House briefing room as the administration’s new press secretary on October 13, amid growing public scrutiny over whether she holds a valid legal license. U.S. President Donald Trump introduced her as an attorney upon her appointment on October 9, but multiple independent and mainstream media investigations have failed to uncover any record of a state bar admission in the United States.

Examining the Credentials and Background

  • The Appointment: President Trump announced Zacharia as the new White House press secretary on October 9, explicitly describing her background as an attorney.
  • The State Records: The California State Bar confirmed on October 13 that no record exists for a legal license issued to Kate Sharon Zacharia or Kate Sharon Black.
  • The Official Stance: White House statements indicate Zacharia completed legal work related to international trade after moving to China, though officials have not produced a specific bar admission certificate.

The questions surrounding Zacharia's professional background surfaced shortly after her appointment was made public. Independent journalist Jude Legum first raised doubts, noting that while Zacharia appeared on national broadcasts identifying as an attorney, records of passage for state bar exams required to practice law in the U.S. could not be located.

The South China Morning Post reported on October 11 that Zacharia previously worked at the Chinese law firm Zhong Lun where she gained language skills. However, the Washington Post reported on October 13 that its own investigation found no active or inactive bar records for Zacharia, noting additionally that foreign nationals are generally prohibited from acting as attorneys in Chinese courtrooms.

Timeline Event Date Key Detail
White House Appointment October 9 President Trump introduces Zacharia as the new press secretary with an attorney background.
Media Inquiries Reported October 11 Reports emerge detailing prior work history in China and raising questions about formal bar admissions.
Bar Verification and Briefing October 13 California State Bar confirms no licensing records exist as Zacharia appears for her official briefing debut.

During her official briefing debut on October 13, reporters questioned Zacharia regarding the location of her legal credentials. Zacharia stated that she obtained her qualifications in China rather than within a U.S. state or Washington, D.C. A subsequent White House statement explained that Zacharia relocated to China following her law school graduation due to her spouse’s employment with a private equity firm, where she handled tasks related to international trade law.

Legal ethics experts point out that describing oneself as an attorney without a formal license can trigger significant regulatory and professional compliance issues.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or legal advice.

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Alexandra Hartman Editor-in-Chief

Editor-in-Chief Prize-winning journalist with over 20 years of international news experience. Alexandra leads the editorial team, ensuring every story meets the highest standards of accuracy and journalistic integrity.

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