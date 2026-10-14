Giorgia Meloni warns US-Russia diesel pact is risky choice

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned Parliament on Wednesday that a newly agreed diesel supply pact between the United States and Russia constitutes a “very risky choice” that runs counter to efforts to force Vladimir Putin to sit at a negotiating table with Ukraine. Speaking in Rome ahead of an upcoming European Union summit on October 14, 2026, Meloni argued that the arrangement provides financial relief and political legitimacy to Moscow while its military continues aerial bombardment of Ukrainian cities.

The friction stems from an accord struck last week between Washington and Moscow, under which Russia agreed to initially supply more than 3,00,000 metric tonnes of diesel to U.S. and global markets. U.S. President Donald Trump stated it would lower energy prices in the United States, a major political headache for his Republican Party ahead of pivotal midterm elections that determine control of Congress. However, the move has triggered pushback.

“The outcome of this decision is uncertain, while the risks are clear,” Meloni told the Italian Parliament. She added that the arrangement “provides Moscow with legitimacy as its bombs continue to fall on Ukrainian cities, generates new revenue to finance the war, and implicitly weakens the effectiveness of sanctions.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the accord, calling it “an investment in a war that must be ended.”

Shifting Diplomatic Leadership in Europe

Addressing the broader trajectory of the conflict, Meloni urged the 27 EU countries to appoint “an authoritative figure” to negotiate for Europe over the Russia-Ukraine war, without ruling out a formal mandate for the E3 Group comprising Germany, France and Great Britain.

“If France, Germany, and Great Britain believe they can do better on their own than we could all do together, and so far that is the choice they have made, then at least let them do so on behalf of everyone and with an official mandate,” Meloni told lawmakers.

Hybrid Warfare and Infrastructure Protection

Beyond the U.S.-Russia energy accord, Meloni’s address to the Italian Senate highlighted what she said had been an escalation in Russian hybrid attacks, referring to drone incursions, cyber attacks, sabotage and other covert operations aimed at weakening backing for Kyiv.

Photo: thenews.com.pk

“We need to protect our critical infrastructure: energy grids, undersea cables, ports, airports, and the underwater domain, where Italy possesses outstanding expertise,” Meloni stated, setting the agenda for the imminent EU summit.