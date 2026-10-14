Real Madrid Predicts Mbappé and Bellingham for Roma Champions League Clash

“It’s only right that he’s applauded by the fans,” Roma’s current manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, said ahead of the matchup regarding the return of José Mourinho to the Eternal City. Real Madrid continue their Champions League campaign against a former flame on Wednesday, visiting the Italian capital to face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Mourinho remains deeply revered by the Giallorossi faithful, largely due to steering the club to Conference League glory in 2022. The Portuguese manager was ultimately dismissed by Roma in 2024 after spending two and a half years at the helm. Now, he returns to the Stadio Olimpico leading a Madrid side that overcame Inter Milan 2–1 on Matchday 1 despite dealing with a significant wave of absences.

With domestic suspensions now served, player availability has improved considerably for Los Blancos. Mourinho faces distinct personnel choices as he prepares to assemble his squad in Rome.

Defensive Setup and Tactical Adjustments

Thibaut Courtois is expected to anchor the defense, having not yet given Andriy Lunin a look-in at the start of the new campaign. Mourinho is unlikely to orchestrate a surprise switch between the posts on his former stomping ground. Ahead of the Belgian goalkeeper, Denzel Dumfries should line up against a familiar opponent. The Dutchman has won nine of his 11 meetings against Roma while scoring twice.

At the heart of the defense, free-agent addition Ibrahima Konaté has quickly established himself as a first-choice option, starting all but one of Madrid’s fixtures this season. He will likely partner alongside Dean Huijsen, who returns to the fold after serving a domestic suspension over the weekend. Meanwhile, Marc Cucurella’s sluggish start to the season has opened the door for Álvaro Carreras, though Mourinho must decide how to balance his left-back options.

Player Position Context / Status Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper Retains the starting spot without challenge. Denzel Dumfries Right-Back Record of 9 wins in 11 matches against Roma. Ibrahima Konaté Centre-Back Started nearly every fixture since arriving as a free agent. Dean Huijsen Centre-Back Returns following a domestic weekend suspension.

Midfield Engine and Forward Line Decisions

In central midfield, Federico Valverde racked up serious air miles during the break, but the relentless midfielder possesses an indefatigable engine. Having played the full 90 minutes at the weekend, Mourinho will likely trust him to dictate the pace. Aurélien Tchouaméni sat alongside Mourinho in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday—a traditional indicator that the French midfielder will feature in the starting XI on Wednesday.

Further up the pitch, Yan Diomande should retain his place down the right flank. Africa’s most expensive soccer player opened his goalscoring account for the club in a 1–0 win over Villarreal over the weekend. Jude Bellingham will operate centrally, carrying his sharp World Cup form directly into the club season as Madrid’s Gálacticos attempt to fully coalesce.

On the left wing, Vinícius Júnior picked up the fourth red card of his senior career during the weekend fixtures, ruling him out of El Clásico later this month. While supporters might feel content seeing the out-of-sorts Brazilian start on the bench in Rome, Mourinho is expected to back one of his superstars. Up front, Kylian Mbappé lines up for his 100th Champions League appearance. Although he is still chasing his first title in the competition, his record stands among the elite, with 71 goals ranking him joint-fifth all-time.