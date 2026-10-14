Florida Panthers Defeat Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3

The Florida Panthers secured a 7-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, snapping a two-game skid behind an offensive performance from the Tkachuk brothers. Brady Tkachuk recorded a natural hat trick during the second period, while his brother Matthew Tkachuk matched a club record by dishing out five assists. The game shifted dramatically in the middle frame, exposing persistent defensive struggles for a Blue Jackets team that has now dropped three of its last four outings.

A Second-Period Avalanche at Nationwide Arena

Columbus initially seized momentum in the first period when Kent Johnson broke the ice at 14:11 with an unassisted tally. That early edge evaporated quickly when the second period began. Brady Tkachuk capitalized on a turnover by Carson Soucy inside the Florida zone, pulling the visitors even at 2:27 with his first goal of the season. Just 3 minutes and 30 seconds later, the younger Tkachuk struck again on the power play, before completing his fourth career hat trick—and second against Columbus—at the 10:30 mark.

🏒 Florida Panthers @ Columbus Blue Jackets · NHLColumbus has secured a perfect 1.000 win percentage in one-goal games while Florida has struggled to a 0.333 mark.What to watch:• The model favors Columbus with a 55% win probability in this matchup.• Florida enters on a… — https://x.com/blockheadai/status/2110086938585653637

Matthew Tkachuk orchestrated the onslaught by assisting on all three of his brother’s goals during the frame. He added a helper on Carter Verhaeghe’s power-play marker, sealing the first four-assist period in Panthers history. Mathieu Olivier received a major penalty and a game misconduct for slashing Uvis Balinskis at 13:44, leaving Columbus short-handed for five minutes and allowing Verhaeghe to capitalize. Sam Reinhart extended his point streak against Columbus to a franchise-record 12 games by adding two goals and an assist, including a power-play strike 1 minute and 20 seconds into the third period that marked his 86th career power-play goal for the club.

Special Teams Disconnect and Goaltending Shifts

The lopsided scoreline underscored ongoing concerns for Columbus regarding discipline and special teams efficiency. The Blue Jackets have surrendered seven power-play goals across 18 opponent opportunities early this season. Goaltending stability also wavered as the night wore on. Cam Talbot stopped 17 shots before being pulled after allowing his sixth goal at 3:28 of the final frame. Jet Greaves entered in relief, turning away four shots.

At the other end of the ice, Akira Schmid stopped 24 shots after replacing Jacob Markstrom following the first period of the Panthers’ loss at Buffalo. Seth Jones contributed four assists for the visitors, helping orchestrate an attack that improved Florida’s record against Columbus to 11-2-0 since the start of the 2022-23 season. Late tallies from Denton Mateychuk and Cole Sillinger separated by just 22 seconds provided a brief offensive spark for the hosts in the third period, but the deficit proved insurmountable.

Sorting Out the Metropolitan Division Standings

Despite the lopsided loss, Columbus still holds a league-leading 58.6% success rate at the faceoff dot, a technical bright spot they hope to leverage as the homestand continues. Damon Severson, who made his season debut against Pittsburgh on Oct. 9 following an injury absence, chipped in two assists to build on his early productive return.

The Blue Jackets face a quick turnaround and must address their penalty-kill vulnerabilities before hosting the New York Rangers on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Panthers return home to host Vancouver on Thursday.