Alt.Latino dedicates episode to El Tiny performance stories

The NPR Music podcast Alt.Latino has dedicated an episode of its El Tiny takeover during Latin Music Month to uncovering the hidden meanings, personal stories, and community struggles behind specific songs performed at the Tiny Desk, as reported by npr.org, podcasts.apple.com, and rova.nz.

The Secrets Behind El Tiny Performances

Alt.Latino’s special episode investigates the stories and motivations that drove artists to select specific tracks for their Tiny Desk sessions.

Featured artists in the broadcast include Alex Ferreira, Draco Rosa, Los Tigres del Norte, and Mon Laferte.

The production was shaped by Noah Caldwell, with Suraya Mohamed serving as the executive producer for NPR Music.

Uncovering Stories Behind Latin Music Month Performances

The magnetism of the Tiny Desk format lies in its intimacy, stripping away elaborate lighting and massive stages to allow artists to speak honestly about their identities directly to a global audience. This dynamic becomes especially profound during the El Tiny takeover of Latin Music Month, where performers share truths regarding community, country, pain, and family, npr.org reported.

During production days, musicians frequently reveal the deeper significance of each individual song to the production team. They discuss why these particular tracks needed to be played inside such an honest space. In response, Alt.Latino structured its weekly episode around letting listeners in on those secrets, featuring commentary directly from the artists.

Featured Artists and Track Breakdown

The episode highlights distinct tracks from four prominent musical acts, each bringing a different cultural and emotional weight to the desk. According to the episode breakdowns published by podcasts.apple.com and rova.nz, the featured running order begins with Mon Laferte performing “No Le Regales Tu Corazón.”

Photo: rova.nz

Alex Ferreira follows in the lineup with “Monte Adentro,” bringing a distinct singer-songwriter perspective. Draco Rosa later contributes a performance of “Vagabundo,” while the legendary norteño group Los Tigres del Norte round out the featured performances with “Somos Más Americanos.”

Artist Featured Song Outlet Confirmation Mon Laferte “No Le Regales Tu Corazón” NPR, Apple Podcasts, Rova Alex Ferreira “Monte Adentro” NPR, Apple Podcasts, Rova Draco Rosa “Vagabundo” NPR, Apple Podcasts, Rova Los Tigres del Norte “Somos Más Americanos” NPR, Apple Podcasts, Rova

Production and Distribution Details

The episode was produced by Noah Caldwell for NPR Music, with Suraya Mohamed acting as executive producer. Listeners can access the podcast through public media support tiers via NPR+, which offers bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening options.

Photo: podcasts.apple.com