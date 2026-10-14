BlackRock Q3 Profit and Inflows Beat Expectations as AUM Rises

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) surpassed Wall Street profit expectations and attracted $205.5 billion in total inflows during the third quarter, driven by a resilient equity market and surging fee income. Reuters reported that the world’s largest asset manager saw its shares rise 5% in premarket trading on Wednesday following the earnings release.

Here is the math. The benchmark S&P 500 extended its steady climb throughout the quarter to hover near all-time highs, propelled by a rally in AI-focused equities. That market strength directly benefited asset managers by boosting valuations and encouraging institutional investors to deploy capital. But the balance sheet tells an even larger story about scale and private market expansion.

BlackRock Q3 Financial Snapshot

Adjusted net income reached $2.62 billion, or $15.93 per share, comfortably beating the $14.13 to $14.15 per share expected by Wall Street consensus figures cited by Reuters and Yahoo Finance.

Total revenue climbed 19% year-over-year to $7.75 billion, topping analyst projections of approximately $7.4 billion.

Assets under management (AUM) rose to $15.49 trillion, up from $13.46 trillion a year earlier and $15.34 trillion in the second quarter, according to Reuters data.

Surging Fee Income and ETF Growth

BlackRock’s earnings expansion was underpinned by robust performance fees and heavy capital allocation into its flagship products. Yahoo Finance noted that the firm’s performance fees hit $630 million during the quarter, well ahead of the $431 million forecast. Meanwhile, net flows into its iShares exchange-traded funds reached $134.5 billion.

Photo: Traders Union

CEO Larry Fink emphasized that the firm’s sheer scale remains a primary competitive advantage in a volatile macroeconomic environment. “Market fundamentals are strong and well supported, with higher margins and earnings momentum catalyzed by new technology,” Fink stated.

Financial Metric Q3 Reported Figure Wall Street Consensus Adjusted EPS $15.93 $14.13 – $14.15 Total Revenue $7.75 billion ~$7.40 billion Net Inflows $205.5 billion $171.5 billion Assets Under Management $15.49 trillion $15.57 trillion

Private Credit Redemptions Ease Amid Yield Pressures

Even as equity markets remained sturdy, macroeconomic friction points persisted. Surging bond yields and expectations of monetary tightening have forced investors to weigh whether the current equity rally can sustain its momentum. Fixed-income products pulled in $78.2 billion in net flows during the quarter.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

BlackRock’s HPS Corporate Lending Fund saw redemption requests fall to roughly 11.5% of shares in the third quarter, down from 13.3% in the second quarter. Private market net flows registered at $15.31 billion, surpassing the $12.2 billion expected by analysts tracked by Yahoo Finance.

The $15.49 trillion asset figure slightly missed the $15.57 trillion analysts had penciled in, yet the earnings beat helps alleviate mounting pressure on a stock that had underperformed the broader market earlier in the year due to cautious investor sentiment.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.