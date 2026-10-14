Nurse Educators Slam Government Directive to Limit Nursing Enrolments

Nurse educators are pushing back against a Government directive to limit student enrolments to 2025 levels, warning that the policy shift will undermine workforce planning as an ageing population places mounting pressure on the healthcare system.

The Tertiary Education Commission Enrolment Directive

In early October, the Tertiary Education Commission wrote to educators instructing them to limit nursing enrolments to 2025 levels. Tertiary Education Minister Penny Simmonds defended the limit by pointing to significant growth in recent years, noting that the restriction is not new for all providers, with some having been asked to manage availability of clinical placements for the second consecutive year.

Gillian Dudgeon, delivery deputy chief executive at the Tertiary Education Commission, explained that growth in nursing enrolments over the last few years has put pressure on clinical placement capacity across all Health NZ districts. The Commission asked providers to manage numbers within 2025 levels to ensure that clinical placements are safe and offer learners the best chance of completing their qualification.

Educators Question Long-Term Workforce Sustainability

At Massey University’s Manawatū campus, associate professor Andrea Donaldson raised the issue directly with Chris Hipkins during a campus visit, describing the directive as making no sense given current workforce pressures and an ageing population. Donaldson noted that the Commission had spent earlier months urging institutions to grow their programmes before abruptly changing course to mandate caps.

Maree Sheard, a senior lecturer at Massey University, argued that the decision fails to account for long-term demographic shifts and the growing demand for healthcare professionals. Sheard suggested that restricting enrolments based on a squeeze within Health NZ hospitals ignores alternative clinical training environments, such as Plunket and primary healthcare settings.

Health NZ has been approached for comment.