Medvedev and Tsitsipas Meet in Shanghai Masters Fourth Round

Stefanos Tsitsipas enters the fourth round of the 2026 Shanghai Masters carrying the momentum of a hard-fought win over Taylor Fritz, setting up a clash against Daniil Medvedev. The Greek contender aims to secure his third top-10 victory of the season on Wednesday, squaring off against a rival who commands a 10-5 advantage in their head-to-head series.

The upcoming match on Stadium Court pits Tsitsipas against a resilient Russian competitor who has gone 9-1 during the current Asian swing. Medvedev bounced back strongly from a controversial disqualification during the China Open semifinals, earning victories over Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and Dalibor Svrcina 6-2, 6-3 to reach the fourth round in Shanghai.

Tsitsipas advanced by overcoming Taylor Fritz, recovering from dropping the opening set to take a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory. During that encounter, Tsitsipas fired 15 aces and notched 55 winners. Prior to facing Fritz, the Greek player also notched straight-sets wins against Kimmer Coppejans and Luciano Darderi.

Head-to-Head History and Current Form

While Medvedev holds a 10-5 lead in overall meetings—including a 6-2 record on hard courts—Tsitsipas won their most recent encounter in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, during the second round in Doha back in February 2026. Bookmakers list Medvedev as the favorite with odds around 1.55, while Tsitsipas enters as an underdog priced near 2.43. Tennis Tonic analysts project Medvedev to prevail in 3 sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas — Shanghai Masters (ATP 1000), fourth round.Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas meet again in Shanghai, where they have already played twice. The fifth seed arrives after a strong autumn swing in Asia; Tsitsipas, unseeded, has had to… — https://x.com/ml_previews/status/2110170943306051678

Medvedev’s hard-court credentials this season include title victories in Brisbane over Brandon Nakashima, in Dubai against Tallon Griekspoor via walkover, and at Hangzhou where he defeated Andrey Rublev. The 2019 Shanghai champion dropped just one set across his opening rounds this week, defeating Struff 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 before dispatching Svrcina 6-2, 6-3.

Matchup Outlook and Tournament Context

Both competitors bring formidable serving statistics and high aggression to the court. Tsitsipas capitalized on critical points against Fritz to level their third-round match, relying heavily on a high-octane offensive strategy that generated 55 winners. Medvedev, meanwhile, converted 56 percent of his break points against Svrcina while committing only five double faults.

The winner on Stadium Court will advance deeper into the ATP Tour event, continuing a grueling late-season stretch across Asia.