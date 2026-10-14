Gov. Moore Orders New Intervention Programs for Youth Car Thefts in Maryland

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore ordered the Department of Juvenile Services to immediately develop new pilot programs in Baltimore City and Montgomery County aimed at addressing juvenile motor vehicle thefts, specifically targeting young people who are too young to face criminal charges under state law.

The directive arrives amid escalating concern over youth involvement in car thefts across the state, highlighted by a recent fatal crash in Baltimore where a 12-year-old driving a stolen vehicle struck and killed a 69-year-old motorcyclist. Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates publicly voiced frustration that his office lacks the legal authority to criminally charge the child due to current juvenile justice statutes.

Under the directive, DJS Secretary Betsy Fox Tolentino must coordinate with law enforcement and local agencies to identify children involved in auto thefts or at elevated risk of participating before further offenses occur. The initiatives will leverage existing interagency “Youth of Concern” meetings to link at-risk children and their families with social services and prevention pathways.

Targeting the Intervention Gap for Young Offenders

“Public safety is my top priority and I am concerned by the recent frequency of motor vehicle thefts involving youth and young children,” Moore wrote in the two-page directive. “Most tragically, recent incidents have resulted in severe injuries and fatalities across our communities. We cannot wait for a tragic crash to be the first point of meaningful intervention. We must act decisively to interrupt this pattern of behavior before more lives are lost.”

🚨 MARYLAND: GOV. WES MOORE ORDERS NEW YOUTH AUTO THEFT INTERVENTION AS JUVENILE CRIME AND ACCOUNTABILITY CONCERNS CONTINUE.Gov. Wes Moore is directing renewed attention toward young people involved in motor vehicle theft, as Maryland faces questions about repeat juvenile… — https://x.com/MDBayNews/status/2110113740506947870

The governor identified Baltimore City and Montgomery County for the pilot programs as the two jurisdictions experiencing the largest increases in motor vehicle thefts compared to 2025. While the directive establishes specialized early intervention pathways for children below the age of criminal responsibility, it does not alter state charging laws or expand detention criteria. Furthermore, the order does not clarify whether participation for families will be mandatory or if refusal carries specific consequences.

In response, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates praised the governor’s collaborative approach while advocating for broader statutory changes. “Governor Moore continues to exemplify the kind of leadership and collaboration this critical moment demands,” Bates stated. He added that he hopes the governor will support legislation allowing criminal charges against juveniles whose actions result in fatalities.

Evaluating Longer-Term Frameworks and Oversight

Beyond the immediate pilot rollouts, Moore directed DJS to explore a longer-term prevention model, including an initiative operating in Ramsey County, Minnesota. The Ramsey County Youth Auto Theft Intervention Project pairs law enforcement officers with community navigators and credible messengers to engage high-risk youths, a framework Maryland officials may adapt alongside the existing DJS Thrive initiative.

The broader debate over public safety and juvenile accountability has drawn scrutiny from other municipal leaders. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley has raised concerns about the state’s approach to juvenile crime, saying the current system and new laws continue to move public safety efforts backward.

An initial status report detailing the progress of the new auto theft initiatives is due to the governor’s team by December 1. The directive takes effect immediately and remains in place until further notice.