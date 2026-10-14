South Korea Ministry Seeks Bids for Two Dome Complexes by December

South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched an official nationwide public recruitment process inviting metropolitan local governments and public institutions to bid for the construction of two major sports and performance dome complexes, aiming to expand national infrastructure for large-scale international tournaments and cultural events.

Nationwide Call for Dome Stadium Candidates

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism opened the official application window running from October 14 through December 8, 2026, as mk.co.kr reported. The initiative seeks to establish two distinct dome stadium categories across the country: one large-scale venue accommodating 40,000 seats or more with a total capacity exceeding 50,000 spectators, and a mid-scale venue sized between 20,000 and 40,000 seats. Eligible applicants are restricted to nationwide wide-area local governments and public institutions governed by the Act on the Management of Public Institutions. Public entities are required to secure explicit approval from their supervising upper-level authorities before submitting formal applications.

Dome Category Seating Capacity Total Capacity Application Deadline Large-Scale Dome 40,000+ seats 50,000+ spectators December 8, 2026 Mid-Scale Dome 20,000 to 40,000 seats Not specified December 8, 2026

Evaluation Framework and Selection Timeline

Interested organizations must submit an initial letter of intent by October 28, 2026, followed by comprehensive proposal packages ahead of the December 8 cutoff. The Ministry has outlined a multi-tiered evaluation schedule overseen by a panel of external experts. This committee will assess candidate submissions across three core pillars: the validity of the proposed utilization plan, site suitability, and project feasibility alongside expected socio-economic impacts. Document evaluations will take place from December 9 to 14, followed by on-site inspections and presentation assessments between December 17 and 28. Final candidate locations are slated for public announcement by the end of December 2026.

From Feasibility Studies to 2034 Completion

Following the selection phase, the Ministry plans to execute foundational studies and formulate basic development blueprints through the first half of 2027. Subsequent administrative steps, including preliminary feasibility investigations, architectural designs, and official permitting processes, will follow sequentially. The overarching infrastructure project targets full completion by 2034. The Ministry emphasized that selection as a candidate site during this recruitment phase does not confer independent legal status upon the applicant organizations. Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Choi Hwi-young noted that the complexes are intended to serve as prominent stages showcasing Korean sports and cultural appeal while acting as regional catalysts for tourism and economic vitality.

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