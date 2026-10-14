Jack Lisowski Prepares to Defend Northern Ireland Open Title

Jack Lisowski prepares to defend his Northern Ireland Open title in Belfast starting Sunday, entering the tournament amidst a major personal transition after announcing he and his partner, Bela, are expecting their first child in January. Metro News reported that the 35-year-old snooker professional experienced an eventful 18-month period marked by both profound personal tragedy and joyful milestones.

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Title Defense Odds: Lisowski enters his opening match against Huang Jiahao with immediate tournament preparation impacted by impending family commitments.

Lisowski enters his opening match against Huang Jiahao with immediate tournament preparation impacted by impending family commitments. Schedule Volatility: The incoming January arrival means Lisowski plans to prioritize the birth over upcoming fixtures like the Masters and German Masters, making tournament availability fluid for early 2026.

Navigating Grief and Milestone Triumphs

The upcoming defense in Belfast arrives following an intense emotional stretch for the veteran cueist. In March of last year, Lisowski rushed home from the World Grand Prix in Hong Kong after his father unexpectedly passed away. Just seven months after that loss, Lisowski secured the first ranking title of his 15-year professional career by defeating Judd Trump in the Northern Ireland Open final.

That breakthrough victory in Belfast set the stage for further personal developments. Lisowski and Bela got engaged in December, followed by the announcement in August of this year that they are expecting a baby boy in January. The couple revealed the gender during a trip to Rio de Janeiro, where a dog delivered blue balloons.

Reflecting on the unique reveal in Brazil, Lisowski noted the emotional resonance of stepping into fatherhood. When the dog came around with the blue balloons, I couldn’t believe it. I was so happy. I was just thinking about my dad, because now I’m going to have a little boy and I feel like maybe I get to relive what he did with me, he said, as reported by Metro News.

Milestone Event Date / Timeline Location Father’s Passing March of Last Year Hong Kong / UK Northern Ireland Open Victory October of Last Year Belfast, Northern Ireland Engagement to Bela December – Gender Reveal Announcement August (Two months prior) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Expected Due Date January Brazil / UK

Prioritizing Family Over the Cue Rack

As the new year approaches, Lisowski’s competitive calendar remains secondary to domestic priorities. With the birth scheduled in Brazil during January, the Englishman expects to miss high-profile events including the Masters and the German Masters.

I’m pretty sure I’m going to miss a tournament or two, Lisowski stated regarding his early-year travel plans. It’s happening in Brazil as well, so I’m going to have to go out there for the birth, obviously. I can’t miss that. January, February, could just be a bit up in the air.