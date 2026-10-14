Tasmania Starts World-First Bird Flu Vaccination Trial for Shy Albatross

Wildlife authorities have launched a world-first pilot program on Albatross Island off Tasmania’s north-west coast to manually vaccinate one hundred shy albatross against the deadly H5 bird flu during the nesting season.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Double-Dose Requirement: Each shy albatross must receive two separate vaccine doses over a three-to-four-week period to be considered effective.

Each shy albatross must receive two separate vaccine doses over a three-to-four-week period to be considered effective. Targeted Biosecurity: The intervention focuses on accessible nesting colonies to protect a species where an estimated 15,000 shy albatross pairs are in the world.

The intervention focuses on accessible nesting colonies to protect a species where an estimated 15,000 shy albatross pairs are in the world. Rigorous Monitoring: Departmental personnel track vaccinated birds using temporary non-toxic paint, numbered nest markers, and subsequent remote camera surveillance.

Logistical Challenges of Vaccinating Wild Seabirds by Hand

Executing a vaccination protocol on wild avian populations presents extraordinary logistical hurdles. Operating on the windswept island, wildlife teams confront harsh elements to deliver the injections securely while keeping disruptions to the colony to a minimum. A rigorous evaluation process preceded the initiative, requiring strict animal ethics committee permits and comprehensive biosecurity protocols. Department of Natural Resources and the Environment (NRE Tas) wildlife veterinarians and biologists oversee the handling process, while subsequent monitoring relies on both return visits and remote cameras.

NRE Tas wildlife biologist Sheryl Hamilton detailed the complex capture mechanism. Nesting birds are captured by hand by trained departmental personnel experienced in handling albatross, Hamilton stated. Once secured, staff members hold, assess, weigh, and vaccinate each subject under the direct supervision of an experienced wildlife veterinarian. This field trial will help establish foundational knowledge on how vaccination might safeguard threatened wildlife populations against viral threats.

Epidemiological Context of H5 Avian Influenza Across Tasmania

This localized immunization trial unfolds against a backdrop of escalating avian influenza activity across the region. Following four newly identified cases—specifically a Pacific gull at St Helens, a greater crested tern at Bridport, a little penguin at Cooee and a black currawong on Flinders Island—the overall tally of H5 bird flu incidents in Tasmania has risen to 50. While mass mortality events and commercial poultry detections remain absent, previous regional impacts include 150 little penguins found dead on King Island in late August. Federal Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Julie Collins emphasized that safeguarding Australia demands a coordinated strategy spanning agricultural, environmental, and wildlife sectors.

Parameter Pilot Program Details Target Species Shy Albatross Location Albatross Island, Bass Strait, Tasmania Intervention Scale Up to 100 nesting birds Dosing Schedule Two doses administered over 3 to 4 weeks

Public Reporting Guidelines

Strict public health safeguards govern all interactions with wildlife. Individuals must never touch sick, injured, or dead birds or other wildlife encountered in the field. Anyone discovering distressed or deceased animals must immediately contact the 24-hour Emergency Animal Disease Hotline at 1800 675 888 or utilize official digital reporting channels.

Photo: Pulse Tasmania

Evaluating Future Population-Level Efficacy

Tasmanian Minister for Environment and Climate Change Guy Barnett highlighted the unique nature of the deployment. This is a unique opportunity because these birds can be safely approached while nesting, allowing us to provide the required two doses of vaccine for each bird over a three-to-four-week period and monitor individual birds in a way that’s not possible for many wild species, Barnett noted. The current pilot serves as a foundational assessment. According to NRE Tas, data gathered from this endeavor will directly shape future decisions regarding whether a comprehensive population-level vaccination strategy remains feasible to shield the shy albatross from H5 avian influenza.