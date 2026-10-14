Antarctic ‘Ghost Particle’ Hunter Wins Nobel Prize in Physics

Belgian-born scientist Francis Halzen won the 2026 Nobel Prize in physics for his instrumental work on the IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica, an international effort to detect elusive “ghost particles” that offer critical clues regarding the evolution and fundamental physics of the universe.

Futurity reported that astrophysicists like University of Chicago researcher Abby Vieregg utilize high-altitude NASA balloons and Greenland ice-drilling arrays to capture these same elusive signals. These cosmic messengers travel across billions of light-years, passing straight through ordinary matter without leaving a trace.

Decoding the Physics of Subatomic Messengers

Neutrinos possess no electrical charge and carry an extraordinarily small mass. Because they interact with matter only rarely, scientists build massive detectors to improve their odds of recording high-energy particle collisions. The 82-year-old Halzen, affiliated with the University of Wisconsin–Madison, conceptualized turning the vast Antarctic ice sheet into an active detector array. When a neutrino collides with the ice, it produces a distinct flash of light captured by deep subterranean sensors.

Sensors are buried approximately 8,200 feet deep within transparent ice to protect the equipment from background interference caused by cosmic rays and radiation. The Nobel Physics Committee recognized this methodology as a revolutionary leap in observational astronomy. The IceCube facility successfully glimpsed the first high-energy neutrinos originating from distant galaxies.

Speaking to the Nobel Physics Committee by phone, Halzen said, “It was a great surprise, and I obviously didn’t expect it.” He added, “I am working on a proposal, and I hope that this prize will help getting it approved.”

Expanding Cosmic Detection Horizons

While deep-ice observatories anchor permanent detection efforts, contemporary research teams also deploy portable arrays. Vieregg’s ongoing work incorporates high-altitude NASA balloons launched from the South Pole alongside ice-drilling projects in Greenland. These complementary systems expand the observational bandwidth required to study extreme cosmic phenomena, including black holes and exploding stars.

Photo: ksl.com

The 2026 Nobel Prize announcement was delivered in Stockholm by Ellen Moons, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, marking her tenure as the first woman to lead the academy and present the award. The total prize money for the award year stands at approximately $1.2 million.

Observational Method Location Primary Instrument Deep-Ice Array Antarctica IceCube Neutrino Observatory sensors buried 8,200 feet deep High-Altitude Flight South Pole NASA radio detector balloons Sub-Surface Drilling Greenland Ice-drilling detection arrays

Global Scientific Significance and Future Proposals

Leaders across international scientific institutions emphasize the broader implications of neutrino astronomy. Michael Moloney, chief executive officer for the American Institute of Physics, stated that the Antarctic experiment introduced a revolutionary way to understand the universe. Similarly, Jonathan Bagger, chief executive officer of the American Physical Society, noted that the research directly contributes to mapping galactic formation and our place in the cosmos.

Photo: latimes.com

Political figures also acknowledged the milestone. In a social media statement, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever highlighted that Halzen represents the 11th Belgian to win a Nobel Prize.

References

University of Chicago / Futurity: Listen: Team hunts for ‘ghost particles’ from the cosmos

The Associated Press: Scientist who hunts mysterious ghost particles in the Antarctic ice wins Nobel Prize for physics

Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences: 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics Announcement