Antarctic 'Ghost Particle' Hunter Wins Nobel Prize in Physics

Antarctic ‘Ghost Particle’ Hunter Wins Nobel Prize in Physics

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Belgian-born scientist Francis Halzen won the 2026 Nobel Prize in physics for his instrumental work on the IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica, an international effort to detect elusive “ghost particles” that offer critical clues regarding the evolution and fundamental physics of the universe.

Futurity reported that astrophysicists like University of Chicago researcher Abby Vieregg utilize high-altitude NASA balloons and Greenland ice-drilling arrays to capture these same elusive signals. These cosmic messengers travel across billions of light-years, passing straight through ordinary matter without leaving a trace.

Decoding the Physics of Subatomic Messengers

Neutrinos possess no electrical charge and carry an extraordinarily small mass. Because they interact with matter only rarely, scientists build massive detectors to improve their odds of recording high-energy particle collisions. The 82-year-old Halzen, affiliated with the University of Wisconsin–Madison, conceptualized turning the vast Antarctic ice sheet into an active detector array. When a neutrino collides with the ice, it produces a distinct flash of light captured by deep subterranean sensors.

Sensors are buried approximately 8,200 feet deep within transparent ice to protect the equipment from background interference caused by cosmic rays and radiation. The Nobel Physics Committee recognized this methodology as a revolutionary leap in observational astronomy. The IceCube facility successfully glimpsed the first high-energy neutrinos originating from distant galaxies.

Speaking to the Nobel Physics Committee by phone, Halzen said, “It was a great surprise, and I obviously didn’t expect it.” He added, “I am working on a proposal, and I hope that this prize will help getting it approved.”

Expanding Cosmic Detection Horizons

While deep-ice observatories anchor permanent detection efforts, contemporary research teams also deploy portable arrays. Vieregg’s ongoing work incorporates high-altitude NASA balloons launched from the South Pole alongside ice-drilling projects in Greenland. These complementary systems expand the observational bandwidth required to study extreme cosmic phenomena, including black holes and exploding stars.

A bust of Alfred Nobel on display following a press conference to announce the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine at
Photo: ksl.com

The 2026 Nobel Prize announcement was delivered in Stockholm by Ellen Moons, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, marking her tenure as the first woman to lead the academy and present the award. The total prize money for the award year stands at approximately $1.2 million.

Observational Method Location Primary Instrument
Deep-Ice Array Antarctica IceCube Neutrino Observatory sensors buried 8,200 feet deep
High-Altitude Flight South Pole NASA radio detector balloons
Sub-Surface Drilling Greenland Ice-drilling detection arrays

Global Scientific Significance and Future Proposals

Leaders across international scientific institutions emphasize the broader implications of neutrino astronomy. Michael Moloney, chief executive officer for the American Institute of Physics, stated that the Antarctic experiment introduced a revolutionary way to understand the universe. Similarly, Jonathan Bagger, chief executive officer of the American Physical Society, noted that the research directly contributes to mapping galactic formation and our place in the cosmos.

In this handout photo provided by 'Bergamo Scienza 2026', physicist Francis Halzen speaks during a presentation on the
Photo: latimes.com

Political figures also acknowledged the milestone. In a social media statement, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever highlighted that Halzen represents the 11th Belgian to win a Nobel Prize.

More on this story: Francis Halzen wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for IceCube design

More on Nobel Prize: Francis Halzen wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for neutrino work · Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford Win 2026 Nobel Prize in Economics · The Nobel Prize-Winning Science of Optogenetics and Brain Cell Control

References

  • University of Chicago / Futurity: Listen: Team hunts for ‘ghost particles’ from the cosmos
  • The Associated Press: Scientist who hunts mysterious ghost particles in the Antarctic ice wins Nobel Prize for physics
  • Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences: 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics Announcement
Nobel Prize Physics | Francis Halzen Wins Nobel Physics Prize For Antarctic 'Ghost Particle' Hunt

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Priya Deshmukh - Senior Editor, Health

Priya Deshmukh Senior Editor, Health Deshmukh is a practicing physician and renowned medical journalist, honored for her investigative reporting on public health. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, evidence-based coverage on health, wellness, and medical innovations.

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