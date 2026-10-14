Pope Leo XIV’s Brother Also Diagnosed With Cancer

Following lung surgery and a subsequent cancer diagnosis for Pope Leo XIV, his family has revealed that his older brother, Louis Prevost, is also receiving clinical treatment for a malignant bone marrow disorder known as multiple myeloma, according to reports from n-tv.de.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Multiple Myeloma Explained: This is a malignant disease that affects blood formation in the bone marrow. According to the German Cancer Aid, cells of the body’s own immune system (plasma cells) change abnormally.

This is a malignant disease that affects blood formation in the bone marrow. According to the German Cancer Aid, cells of the body’s own immune system (plasma cells) change abnormally. Treatment Milestones: Louis Prevost underwent a stem cell treatment in 2019, after which the disease was under control for a long time.

Louis Prevost underwent a stem cell treatment in 2019, after which the disease was under control for a long time. Monitoring Protocols: Typical consequences of the disease are often back pain, anemia, and kidney damage.

Clinical Profile of Louis Prevost and Treatment Timeline

Deborah Prevost spoke with the US-based news network CBS regarding the health status of her husband, 74-year-old Louis Prevost, who resides in Florida. She confirmed that he is currently undergoing clinical care for multiple myeloma, a malignancy that affects blood formation within the bone marrow. According to data from the German Cancer Aid (Deutsche Krebshilfe), abnormal transformations occur within these plasma cells, though the cause is not clearly clarified, with advanced age serving as a risk factor. Typical consequences of the disease are often back pain, anemia, and kidney damage.

Louis Prevost, Pope Leo XIV's older brother who lives in Florida, has multiple myeloma, his wife told CBS News on Tuesday. The news comes amid the Vatican's earlier announcement that the pope has been diagnosed with lung cancer after undergoing surgery to remove the lower lobe of… pic.twitter.com/F5D0LdS1Jn — https://x.com/CBSNews/status/2110149838931444132

The medical timeline for Louis Prevost spans several years. Clinical investigations initially identified his cancer diagnosis in 2017. Two years later, in 2019, he underwent a stem cell treatment. Following this intervention, the disease remained under clinical control for a prolonged duration. Deborah Prevost did not disclose details regarding his current condition, but she noted that the two brothers spoke recently when Louis telephoned to discuss what will happen.

Parallel Medical Developments in the Vatican

The disclosure regarding Louis Prevost coincides with medical updates concerning the pontiff himself. Pope Leo XIV, whose birth name is Robert Francis Prevost, underwent a surgical procedure on his lungs on Tuesday in Rome. Attending physicians subsequently announced that the 71-year-old is suffering from lung cancer.

Before these disclosures, the brother had spoken with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, using the platform to urge the public to offer prayers for his brother. Reflecting on the parallel health challenges facing both men, Deborah Prevost shared with CBS, “We continue to pray and hope for the best for both.” She indicated that she had no information regarding the current status of the Pope.

References

Deutsche Krebshilfe (German Cancer Aid) – Multiple Myeloma Overview and Risk Factors

n-tv.de – Reporting on the health status of Pope Leo XIV and Louis Prevost

Corriere della Sera – Interviews and public statements regarding the Prevost family