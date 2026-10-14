Green SM Launches Electric Ride-Hailing Service in Los Angeles

Vietnamese electric ride-hailing service Green SM has officially launched its all-electric fleet in Los Angeles, deploying 500 cyan-colored vehicles and 500 W-2-based employee drivers to challenge dominant platforms like Uber and Lyft.

Cyan Fleets Confront Los Angeles Traffic

Los Angeles streets are welcoming a distinct new shade of cyan as Green SM enters the United States market on this Tuesday in October 2026. The Vietnamese company brings an initial fleet of 500 electric vehicles to shuttle customers across congested urban corridors and freeways. This rollout arrives during a major regional transition in Southern California transportation, as various robotaxi operators scale up their autonomous test beds and local officials push to expand public transit infrastructure ahead of the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games. At the same time, state regulators continue rolling out financial incentives aimed at accelerating personal electric vehicle adoption among California residents.

Green SM, the VinFast-backed electric cab service, has officially launched in India, starting with Delhi-NCRThe company is offering 50% off (up to ₹250) on rides booked through the Green SM app from June 5–11Green SM operates a 100% company-owned fleet using only VinFast EVs… pic.twitter.com/xR49rRAy2o — https://x.com/utsavtechie/status/2062824791435002145

Christopher Walker, head of operations for Green SM U.S., noted the strategic timing of the launch. “Green SM comes to Los Angeles with an operational foundation and a culture for service developed over years of experience,” Walker said, adding that the company has learned that service quality relies heavily on fundamental execution. Founded back in 2023, the enterprise has steadily expanded its footprint across Asia and Europe, establishing operations in international markets including India, Denmark, and the Philippines before setting its sights on Southern California.

VinFast Vehicles Seek US Traction

Unlike competitors that rely on independent contractors using personal automobiles, Green SM owns and maintains its entire vehicle inventory. The hardware backing this fleet consists exclusively of electric SUVs built by VinFast, a major global automaker based in Vietnam. VinFast completed its corporate pivot to an entirely electric product lineup in 2022 and currently holds the top-selling brand position in its home country of Vietnam. Despite that domestic dominance, the manufacturer has struggled to gain mainstream visibility or widespread popularity within the U.S. automotive market.

Deploying this massive initial block of 500 VinFast SUVs directly into Los Angeles traffic gives the Vietnamese automaker a high-visibility test bed to build brand awareness and consumer trust across California. Riders can access the new service by downloading the dedicated smartphone application to book trips spanning the entirety of L.A. County down into neighboring Orange County. However, regulatory clearances remain incomplete, meaning these specific electric vehicles lack the necessary permits to pick up or drop off passengers directly at Los Angeles International Airport. Pricing is structured dynamically based on total time and distance metrics, though corporate leadership positions the cost to be directly competitive with Uber Comfort, an elevated tier of traditional ride-hailing.

W-2 Employment Challenges the Gig Model

The operational framework utilized by Green SM marks a stark departure from the dominant independent contractor models maintained by established network companies like Uber and Lyft. Every single professional driver operating a cyan vehicle is hired directly as a full-time, W-2-based employee rather than a gig worker. This structural choice dives straight into California’s ongoing labor battles over app-based driver classifications. Drivers across the state experienced a major legislative setback back in 2020 when voters approved Proposition 22, a measure that explicitly permitted ride-hailing and delivery networks to classify their workers as independent contractors rather than traditional employees entitled to corporate benefits.

That regulatory landscape has seen fresh friction. State labor regulators certified a union representing Uber and Lyft drivers, marking a major milestone in a years-long organizing campaign by California transport workers demanding standard labor protections like overtime pay, sick leave, and comprehensive health benefits. U.S. Chief Executive Hoang Thanh Hang emphasized the philosophy behind the company’s staffing choices during the launch event. “Think about what happens when a driver has stability and pride in their work,” Hang stated, highlighting the corporate goal to restore traditional professional dignity to the driving occupation.