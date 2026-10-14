Grimes’ “Accelerando” Music Video: How Much AI Was Used?

Grimes released the music video for her track “Accelerando” late Tuesday night, sparking intense online debate across Reddit, X, and YouTube regarding the exact extent of artificial intelligence used in its production. While fans questioned whether the surreal, tech-forward visuals were entirely machine-generated, representatives for the artist confirmed that the video features selective AI elements embedded within a massive, human-driven VFX pipeline.

Here is the kicker: despite the viral speculation, the song’s audio and vocals were created entirely without AI. Instead, the project relied on a small army of over 70 human professionals working across two to three months, directly challenging the assumption that modern tech-forward pop aesthetics are bypassing human labor altogether.

The Human Scale Behind the Virtual Lens

The Production Team: More than 70 professionals—including makeup artists, dancers, a choreographer, and production crew members—spent months crafting the physical and digital elements of the video.

More than 70 professionals—including makeup artists, dancers, a choreographer, and production crew members—spent months crafting the physical and digital elements of the video. The Visuals: Live-action sequences were shot against a blue screen featuring real performers, physical props, and practical ground textures before entering a traditional visual effects pipeline.

Live-action sequences were shot against a blue screen featuring real performers, physical props, and practical ground textures before entering a traditional visual effects pipeline. The AI Credits: At least three distinct “AI Artists” are officially listed in the rolling credits, utilized strictly as a minor, complementary tool rather than a wholesale replacement for human artistry.

Untangling the VFX Pipeline and the Role of AI Artists

The online conversation began when curious fans on Reddit noticed the credits and asked whether the project relied on generative tools. According to a spokesperson for Grimes speaking to Business Insider, reducing months of collaborative work by dozens of creatives to a mere AI novelty discredits the heavy lifting executed by the human crew. The video depicts the singer navigating war-torn landscapes and mythical forests before shifting to a studio environment with live dancers.

Only in the song Deepseek, which contains opinions and lyrics from Deepseek. — https://x.com/grimezsz/status/2108411010381914335

The spokesperson emphasized that the production process was intricate, labor-intensive, and fundamentally dependent on human technical expertise.

Production Element Method Used Human Involvement Song & Vocals (“Accelerando”) Traditional recording 100% human-made; zero AI involvement Live-Action Sequences Blue-screen filming Real performers, practical props, and ground textures VFX and Backgrounds Composite pipeline Over 70 professionals, including 3 credited AI artists

A Complex History with Generative Technology

This release arrives amid a deeply polarized cultural landscape in the United States, where audiences have frequently revolted against creators who incorporate generative tools into their workflows. Yet, Claire Boucher has long embraced a nuanced, paradoxical stance regarding technology. Back in 2023, she made headlines by offering to split royalties for any AI-generated art utilizing her voice, and later that year partnered with the toy company Curio to release an interactive plushie named Grok.

That philosophical approach extends to her lyrical output as well. While her upcoming album features no AI-generated music production, Boucher posted on X that her track “Deepseek” specifically incorporates opinions and lyrics sourced from the popular Chinese AI model. In an interview published earlier this year by Interview Magazine, she remarked on humanity’s anxiety regarding machine intelligence, pointing out that humans remain directly responsible for shaping these digital tools.

As streaming platforms, major labels, and independent creators grapple with shifting consumer expectations around authenticity, the release of “Accelerando” highlights a middle ground. The ongoing question for the industry remains how transparent artists must be when integrating minor algorithmic tools into otherwise intensely collaborative, human-driven visual art.