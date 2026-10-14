In a humorously candid column, Tracy Beckerman details her turbulent return to cycling after an eight-year hiatus, culminating in a dramatic crash to avoid hitting a bunny while preparing for an upcoming 25-mile-per-day trip.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Saddle Soreness Projections: The author’s primary concern centers on daily distance thresholds.

The author’s primary concern centers on daily distance thresholds. Equipment Casualty Risks: High-visibility gear, including a helmet that could probably be seen from the International Space Station, failed to mitigate handling errors.

High-visibility gear, including a helmet that could probably be seen from the International Space Station, failed to mitigate handling errors. Fauna Avoidance Metrics: Emergency evasive maneuvers executed to protect local wildlife resulted in a loss of control on a front lawn.

Pre-Ride Protocols and Safety Briefings

Ahead of the six-week preparation window, safety instructions from her husband emphasized spatial awareness near intersections, blind spots around parked vehicle doors, and localized road hazards like potholes. Beckerman reports dismissing these cautions with indignation, noting a lifelong cycling background despite a documented history of clumsiness. Preparation protocols included stationary gym bike sessions—surfaced as a false sense of security since falling off a stationary rig is hard—alongside dry-run practice sessions locking and unlocking cycling shoes into the pedals.

The Evasive Maneuver and Front-Lawn Collision

The training route proceeded according to plan until the final stretch home. Spotting sudden movement from a roadside bush, a bunny bolted directly into the path of the bicycle. Faced with the immediate moral dilemma of vehicular bunny-cide, Beckerman initiated a sharp evasive right turn onto the sidewalk. Lacking the split-second window required to unlock her bike shoes, the maneuver ended in an uncontrolled descent onto someone’s front lawn. The resulting entanglement featured a complete compromise of bike control, leaving the rider pinned beneath the frame and her luminescent helmet.

Weighing the Damage in the Driveway

While the bunny escaped the encounter completely unhurt, the rider absorbed the full kinetic impact. A contusion described as the size of Texas materialized on the thigh, accompanied by a torn shirt and extensive dirt stains. Upon returning to the starting point, the encounter was summarized succinctly for an impatient husband waiting by the driveway. Pointing to the visible bruises and soiled garments, the post-ride assessment confirmed the outcome of the unexpected wildlife showdown.