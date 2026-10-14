José Mourinho criticizes referees and revives Negreira case before Roma match

Barcelona thrashed Galatasaray 4-1 in Istanbul and Atlético Madrid defeated Manchester United 2-0 to honor captain Koke during a busy mid-week slate across European and international football, Yahoo Sports reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Sonia Bermúdez’s Spain squad faces structural adjustments in defensive transition after letting a 2-0 lead slip against the United States.

European Contenders Deliver High-Scoring Drama

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona side engineered a decisive tactical shift in the second half of their fixture in Istanbul, overwhelming Galatasaray through quick ball circulation and high-pressing intensity. That 4-1 victory cements their position among the elite goal-scoring units in the tournament. Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid secured an emotional 2-0 win over Manchester United, dedicating the clean-sheet performance to captain Koke. Elsewhere in the Champions League, Villarreal claimed a vital three points in their continental campaign.

Defensive frailties caught up with other traditional heavyweights on the same night. Bayern Munich salvaged a dramatic 3-3 draw away to Norway’s Viking after falling two goals behind within the opening minutes. Inter Milan endured the most significant shock of the round, dropping a 4-3 encounter to Club Brugge at the San Siro. Arsenal experienced fewer complications, dispatching Lille 3-0 with a controlled display of possession and low-block resistance.

Fixture Result Context Galatasaray vs. Barcelona 1 – 4 Hansi Flick’s side dominates second half in Istanbul Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester United 2 – 0 Emotional win dedicated to captain Koke Inter Milan vs. Club Brugge 3 – 4 Shock defeat for the Serie A side at the San Siro Viking vs. Bayern Munich 3 – 3 Bayern recover from early 2-0 deficit in Norway

Mourinho Stoking Tension Ahead of Rome Fixture

The spotlight shifts to the Stadio Olimpico as Real Madrid travel to face Roma, overshadowed by José Mourinho’s remarks on Italian television. The former manager criticized recent refereeing decisions in Spain and reignited the Negreira case controversy hours before kickoff. The tactical buildup is now overshadowed by off-pitch psychological maneuvering typical of high-stakes European fixtures.

Photo: kooora.ae

In international women’s football, Spain concluded their North American tour by conceding a 2-2 draw against the United States. Sonia Bermúdez’s team built a comfortable two-goal advantage before defensive lapses allowed the hosts to level the match late in the fixture, leaving the European side with mixed preparations.

South American Competitions Reach Semifinal Stages

Across the Atlantic, the Copa Libertadores opened its semifinal stage with the high-profile São Paulo derby between Fluminense and Palmeiras. Concurrently, the Copa Sudamericana brought early disappointment for Argentine supporters as Boca Juniors fell 1-0 to Vasco da Gama at La Bombonera, shifting the tactical burden to the return leg.

#PrimeVideoItalia Mourinho: “Enhorabuena a los italianos, ¿sabes por qué? Porque es el único país donde el Calciopoli ha sido Calciopoli… En España, lo que ha pasado, y todos saben lo que ha pasado, y parece que todavía… no se respira muy bien. Hasta ahora no ha pasado nada.… pic.twitter.com/Q7B5fdfmzZ” — https://x.com/futbolgate_ES/status/2110101032735015272

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