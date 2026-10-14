France suspends stun grenades after student loses hand in Lens

A 15-year-old student suffered a severed hand during nationwide high school protests in France, prompting the interior ministry to suspend certain crowd-control munitions as authorities grapple with mounting unrest over chronic underinvestment in the public education system.

France faces a deepening domestic crisis after weeks of student-led demonstrations transformed into high-stakes confrontations between teenagers and riot police. Since September 21, students across the country have walked out of classes and blocked school entrances, demanding relief from teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, and deteriorating school infrastructure. While many of the demonstrations remained peaceful, clashes erupted outside several institutions, drawing a heavy-handed response from law enforcement agencies.

The Lens Incident and the Suspension of Shock Grenades

The movement took a severe turn on October 5 near the Auguste-Béhal high school in Lens, where a 15-year-old boy named Evan was severely injured by a police explosive device. According to reporting from RTL, the teenager had to undergo the amputation of his left hand following the blast. Speaking to BFMTV on October 7, the boy’s mother expressed profound grief and anger over the incident, announcing plans to file a formal complaint. “They stole his life. It’s over, he no longer has a hand. He’s a 15-year-old kid, why are we attacking children like this?” she told the network.

France has suspended the use of stun grenades during high school protests after a 15-year-old boy lost his left hand because of a police grenade in the northern city of Lens, according to Le Parisien.#France #Lens #StunGrenades #Police pic.twitter.com/YJYWgxffeq — https://x.com/BarlamanToday/status/2107850646720315396

The exact mechanics of the explosion remain contested by investigators. A police source claimed the student picked up the grenade from the ground after it was deployed, while a witness interviewed by France 3 maintained that the device landed directly in the youth’s hand. Étienne Thieffry, the prosecutor of Béthune, noted that initial findings show authorities deployed multiple tear gas canisters and at least one stun grenade after officers faced projectile attacks and burning trash cans.

Security sources identified the weapon involved as a GM2L grenade, a device manufactured by Alsetex that produces an intense auditory report alongside a release of tear gas. In response to the tragedy, Laurent Nuñez announced on RTL that the use of stun grenades would be suspended for the high school movement until authorities clarify the events in Lens.

Widespread Arrests and Disproportionate Force Allegations

The confrontation in Lens is part of a broader pattern of policing across French cities. Judicial figures provided by the chancellerie indicate that authorities have placed more than 6,800 people in custody since the protests began, with minors accounting for 86 percent of those detained. Independent monitoring has documented numerous injuries, including a 14-year-old boy in a separate incident who sustained a fractured jaw from a tear gas canister fired at close range.

Photo: BFM

The current unrest follows a history of aggressive crowd-control tactics seen during the 2018 “yellow vest” demonstrations, pension reform protests in 2023, and environmental rallies. Sebastian Roché, a researcher at the CNRS and an expert in comparative policing, told Actu.fr that the scale of the police response is unprecedented for student demonstrations, contrasting the current tactics with those typically reserved for serious criminal offenses rather than minors exercising political expression.

Indicator Data Point Context Protest Start Date September 21, 2026 Triggered by chronic public school underinvestment Total Detentions Over 6,800 individuals 86 percent identified as minors IGPN Investigations 36 internal probes Opened regarding alleged police misconduct Key Incident Date October 5, 2026 Severe injury outside Auguste-Béhal high school in Lens

Internal Investigations and Legal Debates

As protests continued into mid-October with fresh demonstrations in cities such as Paris, Strasbourg, Nantes, and Marseille, Franceinfo reported that the Inspectorate General of the National Police (IGPN) has opened 36 internal investigations into alleged professional misconduct by officers. Internal investigations in France historically face hurdles in producing substantive criminal convictions.

France halts stun grenade use after boy's hand blown off in student protests

Simultaneously, the government has pursued legislative measures addressing public order. Sébastien Lecornu sought to accelerate the review of a pending parliamentary bill that addresses penalties for violent demonstrators, while Gérald Darmanin proposed measures to hold parents civilly liable for property damage caused by minors during the unrest.