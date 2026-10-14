Monika Timková returns to host Naked Attraction season two

Monika Timková returns as the host of the second season of the Czech and Slovak reality dating show Naked Attraction, premiering this October 2026. While navigating public exposure on the Óčko TV format, Timková spoke about facing harsh online body-shaming and criticism regarding her appearance.

The Naked Attraction Return and the VIP Charity Special

The second season of Naked Attraction launches on Óčko TV, kicking off with a charity VIP special titled VIP Naked on October 15, 2026.

The opening special features well-known internet personalities and reality stars—including Maru Rosecká, Satnady, Nathan, Sandro Jandejsek, and Zorya Blue—who participated without collecting a financial honorarium, directing funds to chosen charitable organizations instead.

Unlike the standard episodes, the celebrity participants appeared in swimwear and underwear rather than full nudity, with Vítek Zach taking over hosting duties while Timková selected contestants from the cabinets.

Monika Timková on Shifting Roles and Television Surprises

Stepping away from her usual hosting position for the VIP special offered Timková a welcome break from the logistical weight of carrying an entire episode. She described the relief of shedding the earpiece that normally feeds instructions from multiple production staff members during standard recordings, allowing Vítek Zach to manage the technical direction while she enjoyed the picker role.

Photo: iDNES.cz

Although she guided the first complete television run of the format, Timková admitted that the second season continues to introduce unexpected moments. She noted how modern expressions of intimacy constantly evolve through new body modifications like piercing and tattoos.

Despite her professional comfort around undressed contestants on set, Timková maintains a strict personal boundary regarding her own privacy. She acknowledged that while she embraces a positive view of nudity in general, she considers herself naturally too shy to share her own body in front of a public television audience.

Coping With Online Criticism and Bodyshaming

Public television formats built around physical exposure inevitably draw heavy viewer reactions, affecting both the brave contestants stepping into the studio cabinets and the production team behind the cameras. The entire second season places a deliberate thematic focus on addressing bodyshaming and the relentless digital pressure to conform to strict beauty standards.

Photo: Expres.cz

Speaking candidly, Timková addressed the volume of hostile feedback directed her way across social platforms:

“Já jsem úplně protkaná negativníma komentářema – od mojí postavy, po to, jak mluvím, po to, kdo jsem, jak jsem hubená, jak vypadám jak chlap. Ale já jsem se fakt za ten rok a půl naučila, že to nevypovídá nic o mně. To jsou prostě myšlenky těch lidí, nejsou to moje myšlenky. Já bych v životě nikomu nenapsala takovejhle komentář.”

Rather than internalizing remarks concerning her physique, vocal delivery, or weight, the television host has trained herself over the past eighteen months to view toxic commentary as a direct reflection of the authors rather than a valid assessment of her identity.

Broadcast Element Details & Participants VIP Charity Special Premiere Aired on Óčko TV on October 15, 2026, featuring personalities like Maru Rosecká, Nathan, and Zorya Blue in swimwear/underwear. Standard Season 2 Launch Follows the VIP special, featuring returning contestants such as Lukáš from Berouna, whose initial appearance was delayed by a severe traffic accident. Core Production Themes Bodyshaming, public scrutiny, and shifting modern boundaries of physical intimacy.

What Lies Ahead for the Expanded Second Season

Following the introductory charity special, Óčko TV shifts immediately into standard competitive episodes designed to accommodate higher audience demand. The second run incorporates additional female selectors alongside younger demographic groups to broaden the dating pool.

Monika Timková: Nebojím se říct, co v sexu chci. V Naked Attraction je teď víc mladých

The regular premiere slot directly following the VIP hour features thirty-seven-year-old massage therapist Lukáš, who successfully claims his spot in the open cabinets after a serious vehicle collision forced him to withdraw from the first season while relearning how to walk. Network schedulers have also added Sunday omnibus marathons to capture audiences following the weekly rollouts.