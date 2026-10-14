Thyssenkrupp Largest Shareholder Sees Window for Steel Spin-off

The head of the Krupp Foundation believes a favorable window has opened to spin off Thyssenkrupp’s steel division, pointing to recent labor agreements, divestments, and European trade policies as drivers for restructuring the German industrial giant.

Ursula Gather, who leads the largest shareholder in the German conglomerate, signaled strong backing for structural changes within the business. Her assessment points directly to a changing landscape for European manufacturing, where regulatory shifts and labor negotiations have cleared fresh paths for industrial realignment.

“I have the impression that there is currently a good window of opportunity for such a step,” Ursula Gather, head of the Krupp Foundation

Foundational Stakes and Governance at the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation

The push for reorganization comes from the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation, which holds just under 21 percent of Thyssenkrupp. Gather has chaired the board of trustees of the foundation since 2013. The foundation’s heavy equity stake gives its leadership substantial influence over major structural decisions.

CEO Miguel Lopez plans to transform the Ruhr-based group into a financial holding company. Progress on that front includes taking hydrogen subsidiary Nucera and defence company TKMS public, with materials trading unit tk accelis slated to follow later this year.

Catalysts Driving the Steel Division Outlook

A restructuring agreement secured with the IG Metall union.

The sale of the company’s stake in steelmaker HKM.

Additional protection for Europe’s steel industry through EU tariffs.

These combined factors have alleviated some of the operational and competitive pressures that previously complicated potential spin-off maneuvers for the heavy manufacturing assets.

Reporting for the coverage from Duesseldorf, Germany, was handled by Tom Kaeckenhoff, with writing by Miranda Murray and editing by David Gaffen.