The world of Argentine boxing is in mourning following the death of Jorge Fernando «Roña» Castro, the former middleweight world champion widely known as «Locomotora». He was 59 years old. Police sources confirmed that Castro suffered a medical decompensation inside a bingo hall in Morón, leading to his sudden passing.

Hospital sources indicated that the exact cause of death remains unknown while authorities await further medical evaluations. Born on August 18, 1967, in Caleta Olivia, Santa Cruz, Castro forged a legendary career in the squared circle, later transitioning into a dedicated community organizer who led soup kitchens across the Buenos Aires metropolitan area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Epic Night of Monterrey and a Storied Boxing Career

Castro etched his name into sports history on December 10, 1994, at a baseball stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, where he faced American fighter John David Jackson. Trailing heavily across all three judges’ scorecards with a closed eye and a bloodied face against the ropes, Castro unleashed a devastating left hook to the chin that knocked his rival down and secured one of the most remarkable comebacks in national boxing history.

During the post-fight press conference, he famously dubbed the decisive blow «la mano de Dios» (the hand of God) as a nod to his friend Diego Maradona. Castro successfully defended his middleweight title twice, including a victorious rematch against Reggie Johnson, finishing his professional career with more than 140 fights characterized by a legendary chin and immense punching power.

His resilience extended far beyond athletic competition. In June 2005, he survived a severe car accident in Buenos Aires that resulted in a collapsed lung and required emergency surgery, an ordeal from which he eventually returned to the ring.

A Lifelong Fighter for the Neighborhoods

In recent years, Castro shifted his relentless drive from athletic glory to social solidarity, establishing soup kitchens and community centers in Lomas de Zamora and later relocating to Morón to open a new facility capable of feeding 500 people. He often spoke candidly about the shifting demographics of those seeking assistance, noting that older citizens facing inadequate retirement pensions increasingly relied on grassroots community aid.

Medical personnel and local authorities continue to review the circumstances surrounding his sudden collapse in Morón as family, fans, and the communities he served honor the legacy of a fighter who never forgot his roots.