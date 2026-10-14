Maëlle Dupont Brings Salsa Back to Saumur with Viva Latina

Afro-latin dance culture is making a return to Saumur, spearheaded by a newly formed local association offering monthly workshops and weekend social events. Local reporting details how the initiative aims to fill a regional void for dance enthusiasts following years of inactivity.

The Bottom Line

Viva Latina Saumur was established in June by Maëlle Dupont to revive afro-latin dance in the region.

The association is rolling out monthly Sunday workshops alongside Saturday night dance parties hosted at the Saumur casino.

The first official session is scheduled for Sunday, October 18, targeting dancers of all levels from beginners to confirmed participants.

Reviving the Regional Dance Scene

For local dance enthusiasts, finding a venue to practice afro-latin styles has meant traveling outside the immediate area for years. Local reporting notes that Saumur lacked a dedicated association for these dance forms since 2019, forcing residents to commute to nearby cities like Angers or Tours to participate. Viva Latina Saumur was created in June to change that dynamic, providing local access to a cultural and artistic discipline that blends Spanish, African, and indigenous traditions.

From the Puy du Fou Stage to Saumur’s Newest Cultural Association

Maëlle Dupont brings a professional background in the performing arts to the newly launched organization. Having relocated to the Saumur region five years ago for a horticulture career transition, she returned to her lifelong passion for movement. Her background includes early training in modern jazz and Tahitian dance, followed by a three-season stint as a professional dancer at the Puy du Fou theme park, where she performed before thousands of spectators and trained in artistic fencing.

Je devais aller à Angers ou Tours pour danser. J’ai décidé de créer la dynamique. La danse, c’est l’essence de ma vie.

After discovering Cuban culture during a trip a decade ago, Dupont developed a strong affinity for partner dances and the specific historical roots of the genre. The 1950s Cuban casinos served as lively venues where the son cubano, mambo, and cha-cha-cha flourished, laying the groundwork for modern salsa. To honor these origins, the new association partnered directly with the casino of Saumur to host themed Saturday night gatherings.

Monthly Workshop Schedules and Casino Social Nights

The programming for the 2026–2027 season is structured to balance technical instruction with social dancing opportunities. Monthly Sunday workshops are open to participants of all skill levels, ranging from beginners to confirmed dancers. To complement the daytime sessions, Saturday night “latinas parties” will take place at the casino on the eve of each workshop, creating a format designed to foster community engagement and offer a much-needed sense of lightness.