Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Resistance Plans Improve, But Most Lack Funding

Antimicrobial resistance poses a severe threat across the Asia-Pacific region, where countries are developing more robust national action plans but face critical funding deficits that leave nearly half of these strategies uncosted.

The Rising Toll of Antimicrobial Resistance

Antimicrobial resistance happens when infectious agents such as bacteria adapt and become impervious to the pharmaceuticals designed to cure them. The human cost across the Asia-Pacific region remains high. An estimated 2.6 million deaths were associated with antimicrobial resistance in the region in 2019, with more than 680,000 of those lives lost directly attributable to the condition, as corroborated by World Health Organization reporting.

Looking toward the end of the decade, projections from the WHO Western Pacific Region indicate that antimicrobial resistance could cause more than 5 million deaths between 2020 and 2030. These casualties are projected to cost up to $148 billion. Tackling these growing challenges led the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to unanimously adopt the Political declaration of the high-level meeting on AMR in 2024, establishing ambitious goals for 2030.

The Evolution of National Action Plans

Countries across the region have stepped up their policy frameworks. According to data drawn from 28 nations, governments are drafting increasingly sophisticated strategies. Among the 28 countries presenting data, 27 have endorsed at least one multisectoral action plan. Most nations are actively advancing past their initial frameworks, with 14 operating on their second plan and three implementing their third.

These second-generation policies show marked improvements over earlier iterations. They are twice as likely to be costed, nearly three times as likely to include monitoring and evaluation frameworks, and far more likely to incorporate measurable targets. Published findings in the British Medical Journal Public Health highlight that these upgraded blueprints establish a vital baseline for measuring progress.

Policy Metric First-Generation Plans Second-Generation Plans Costed Frameworks 33% 67% Monitoring & Evaluation 33% 93% Measurable Targets 8% 71%

Closing the Funding and Infrastructure Gap

Despite more rigorous planning, implementation remains stalled due to severe financial shortfalls. Out of the 27 nations possessing AMR strategies, 49% lack any allocated cost budget whatsoever, whereas fully budgeted plans account for 44% and partially funded ones make up the remaining 7%. Heavy reliance on external partners compounds the issue. Only eight countries report that their response activities are funded entirely from domestic sources, while 15 countries receive less than 30% of their total AMR funding from domestic sources.

“Countries in Asia and the Pacific have shown determination, leadership and political commitment for concrete actions,” said Saia Ma’u Piukala, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, emphasizing that this dedication must be matched by domestic investment to implement the plans.

Infrastructure deficits further hinder the regional response. Basic water, sanitation, and hygiene services remain sparse in many clinical environments, with only 16 of 28 countries (57%) reporting that more than 75% of their healthcare facilities maintain these basic standards. Laboratory capacities also show uneven readiness across borders.