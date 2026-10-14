AST SpaceMobile Shares Drop 8.5% Amid SpaceX Competition Concerns

AST SpaceMobile shares dropped 8.5% on Tuesday to close at approximately $47, extending a steep market correction that has erased nearly 65% of the company’s value since reaching a May peak of over $133, marketwatch.com reported. The selloff highlights mounting investor anxiety over intensifying direct-to-cell competition from Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Assessing the Orbital Bottleneck

Downgraded Projections: Piper Sandler analyst Alex Potter slashed his price target on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) from $98 to $54, cutting the stock rating to neutral from overweight.

Piper Sandler analyst Alex Potter slashed his price target on from $98 to $54, cutting the stock rating to neutral from overweight. Launch Schedule Reductions: Potter lowered his end-of-year target for operational BlueBird satellites to 18 from 45, pushing anticipated U.S. commercial service into the second half of 2027.

Potter lowered his end-of-year target for operational BlueBird satellites to 18 from 45, pushing anticipated U.S. commercial service into the second half of 2027. Competitive Squeeze: Following SpaceX’s $8 billion mobile spectrum acquisition, analysts warn that constrained launch capacity and aggressive pricing from rival services could compress monthly subscription revenue assumptions.

Piper Sandler Downgrade Triggers Market Re-Pricing

The sudden drop in equity value follows a recalibration of operational milestones by Wall Street analysts tracking the space-based broadband sector. On Monday, Piper Sandler’s Alex Potter lowered his price target on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) to $54 from $98 while shifting his rating to neutral from overweight. Potter pointed to lower conviction in the deployment pace of the company’s BlueBird satellite constellation.

The lowered trajectory directly impacts revenue timelines. The analyst now estimates that AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) will deploy 18 satellites by the close of 2026, down sharply from a prior forecast of 45. Projections for 2027 were similarly adjusted downward to 60 satellites from 68. Consequently, the commercial rollout of U.S. services is expected to slip from early 2027 into the latter half of the year.

Metric / Forecast Previous Estimate Revised Estimate End-of-2026 Satellite Count 45 satellites 18 satellites End-of-2027 Satellite Count 68 satellites 60 satellites Piper Sandler Price Target $98 $54 Assumed Monthly Service Price $15 $12

SpaceX Spectrum Acquisition Alters Competitive Dynamics

Market headwinds intensified after SpaceX announced an $8 billion transaction to secure mobile wireless spectrum, signaling clear intentions to operate as a primary mobile carrier. Because SpaceX allocates its own rocket assets for launches, broader industry bottlenecks threaten to restrict rival operators needing orbital access.

To account for potential rate compression driven by Starlink Mobile, Piper Sandler reduced its projected monthly service price for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) from $15 to $12. Representatives from AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the launch constraints and competitive pressures.

Strategic Lifelines for Traditional Carriers

Despite bearish projections suggesting downside potential exceeding 50%, analysts point to potential structural advantages for established partnerships. AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) maintains an existing collaboration with AT&T (NYSE: T), and market watchers suggest that aggressive moves by SpaceX may prompt other well-capitalized mobile network operators and sovereign institutions to utilize AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) as a competitive counterweight.

Photo: morningstar.com

Furthermore, elevated bearish sentiment—reflected in a short interest exceeding 20%—leaves the equity vulnerable to sharp upward corrections if operational milestones are met ahead of schedule.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.