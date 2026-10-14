Six Killed in Russian Strikes on Ukraine Despite Energy Ceasefire

Russian air attacks killed at least six people across Ukraine on October 14, 2026, and triggered emergency power cuts in Kyiv just days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an “energy ceasefire” in the more-than four year war. The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed executing a “massive” strike against energy and communication facilities, as noted by the Interfax news agency. In the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to stay in shelters as ballistic missiles targeted the city and surrounding region, resulting in immediate power disruptions.

Infrastructure Strikes and Regional Casualties

Ukraine’s largest private energy provider, DTEK, implemented emergency power cuts across several urban districts in Kyiv following the barrage. A strike on a multistorey building in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district killed two people, while a separate attack in the Golosiivsky district claimed one life, according to Ukraine’s state emergency service.

The violence extended far beyond the capital. Ukrainian military officials confirmed that Russian strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region killed two people and wounded six others. Another fatality was recorded in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. Further missile impacts struck the Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions, alongside operational hits in Sumy and Chernigiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of violating the “energy ceasefire” Trump announced on Sunday. In a statement posted to Facebook, Zelenskyy criticized Ukraine’s Western allies, stating that Kyiv received no advance warning of the incoming ballistic missiles and only detected them as they approached the capital. He further wrote on X that the targeted strike against energy infrastructure demonstrated ostentatious disrespect toward the United States.

Overnight Drone Operations Across the Border

Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported extensive Ukrainian drone activity targeting multiple regions overnight. Roman Busargin, governor of the Saratov region, stated that a drone strike killed one person in the city of Balakovo, though he maintained that local infrastructure facilities were operating normally. Balakovo hosts critical installations including a nuclear power plant, a hydropower station on the Volga River, and a data centre belonging to Sberbank.

In Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that air defence forces downed nearly 500 drones flying toward the capital overnight. Additional interceptions occurred over the Rostov region. The Russian military later put the total number of intercepted Ukrainian drones overnight at 902, specifying that 180 of those were neutralized near Moscow.