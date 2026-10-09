SpaceX Starlink Mobile Plan Sends Telecom Shares Plunging

Elon Musk’s ambition to turn SpaceX into a major American mobile carrier sent shockwaves through Wall Street on Friday, wiping out more than $50 billion in market value from the nation’s top three telecommunications giants before lunchtime. The dramatic market shift follows SpaceX’s announcement late Thursday that it plans to acquire low-band spectrum in a deal that would “pave the way for Starlink Mobile to become a major mobile carrier in the U.S.”

The Multi-Billion-Dollar Sell-Off Hits the Big Three

The telecommunications sector absorbed a heavy blow as investors reevaluated the competitive landscape. Shares of AT&T and Verizon both tumbled 10% during Friday morning trading, while T-Mobile US suffered an even steeper 14% drop. Charter Communications and Comcast, which both operate wireless services utilizing Verizon’s infrastructure, also saw their stock values decline throughout the day.

According to Dow Jones Market Data, the sell-off put AT&T on track for its worst single-day performance in over three years.

Regulatory Approvals and the Starlink Mobile Architecture

The market panic was catalyzed by SpaceX detailing its strategy to combine satellite technology with a terrestrial network. “Once we receive final FCC approval, Starlink Mobile will deploy a flexible architecture combining our satellite-to-mobile constellation in space with an advanced terrestrial deployment that can seamlessly connect devices everywhere,” SpaceX stated on Thursday.

The company also confirmed that the Federal Communications Commission approved the launch of 15,000 new satellites under the Starlink Mobile subsidiary. Meanwhile, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr voiced early support for the initiative during a Friday morning appearance on CNBC, telling viewers that the development would ultimately benefit American consumers.

He stated that securing the spectrum was “the last critical piece of the spectrum puzzle needed for SpaceX to provide complete phone coverage in America.”

Wall Street Analysts Skeptical of Instant Competition

Despite the immediate panic on the trading floor, industry analysts pushed back against the idea that SpaceX poses an overnight threat to established carriers. JPMorgan Chase analysts pointed out that building an expansive terrestrial network requires immense time, infrastructure, and capital to match traditional mobile providers.

UBS analysts echoed that perspective, noting that Starlink’s newly acquired radio waves would likely struggle to penetrate the interiors of buildings without substantial earth-based infrastructure. MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett added that while low-band spectrum is essential for in-building coverage, SpaceX remains far from possessing the comprehensive assets required to rival the Big Three directly.

Moffett suggested that the spectrum transaction could instead serve as a stepping stone toward securing a mobile virtual network operator agreement. However, he emphasized that none of the dominant carriers currently show any intention of facilitating Starlink as a direct competitor through such an agreement.

LightShed Partners analyst Walter Piecyk characterized some of the market fear as premature, though he criticized telecom operators for dismissing SpaceX as a competitive threat for years while passing up strategic spectrum opportunities like EchoStar’s AWS-3 spectrum.

Telecom Leaders Question the Timeline

T-Mobile President of Technology John Saw shared an assessment on LinkedIn, writing that you cannot acquire a nationwide, high-performing wireless network overnight. He acknowledged SpaceX’s achievements in space while underscoring the massive logistical hurdles of terrestrial deployment.

Photo: morningstar.com

The friction underscores a complex relationship between the telecom giants and Musk’s aerospace venture. While T-Mobile previously announced a partnership with SpaceX in 2022, references to the company have since disappeared from parts of its website. Furthermore, a recent joint venture announced by the three major wireless carriers aimed at eliminating dead zones notably omitted any mention of SpaceX or Starlink.